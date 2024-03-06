Leeds United 1 Stoke City 0: Reaction and recap as Dan James fires Whites back to winning ways

It goes without saying that this is a big night with a win of huge importance as third-placed Leeds now revert back to the 'chasers' in gunning for an automatic promotion spot. There's not much in it but the Whites start before Ipswich tonight with a 7.45pm kick-off as the second-placed Tractor Boys host Bristol City in a game starting at 8pm. Hugely important that Leeds pile the pressure on and you wouldn't want the gap getting much bigger than two points with ten games left after tonight. Faltering leaders Leicester are also at Sunderland tonight (7.45pm) with fourth-placed Southampton at home to Preston tomorrow evening. Could definitely see Connor Roberts starting tonight, with Archie Gray in midfield - and possibly Dan James back in too. Cover boy Joseph probably deserves a start but very likely Bamford and Rutter in the front two you would think. Firpo is a question mark (calf) but he had the match graphic on his Insta story so maybe that's a sign that he will start. Arrivals news here at around 6.15pm.