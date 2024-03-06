Leeds United 1 Stoke City 0: Reaction and recap as Dan James fires Whites back to winning ways
Daniel Farke’s Whites dropped out of the division’s automatic promotion places and down to third place as Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Huddersfield Town was followed by a 2-0 triumph for Ipswich Town at Plymouth Argyle. Ipswich, who are now two points ahead of Leeds in second, host Bristol City this evening in an 8pm kick-off, starting 15 minutes after Leeds take on third-bottom Stoke.
Here, upon landing at LS11, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up and starting line-ups before in-game updates and analysis followed by reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is being broadcast via Sky Sports Red Button.
Leeds United 1 Stoke City 0 - reaction and recap
- 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Three changes for Leeds as Byram, Roberts and James start
- Gray, Firpo and Gnonto drop to the bench
Leeds United's predicted XI v Stoke
Nice night for it, for a return to winning ways, good evening from Elland Road
Lovely, stage is set
Cover star, Mateo Joseph
A big night, and Leeds first
It goes without saying that this is a big night with a win of huge importance as third-placed Leeds now revert back to the 'chasers' in gunning for an automatic promotion spot. There's not much in it but the Whites start before Ipswich tonight with a 7.45pm kick-off as the second-placed Tractor Boys host Bristol City in a game starting at 8pm. Hugely important that Leeds pile the pressure on and you wouldn't want the gap getting much bigger than two points with ten games left after tonight. Faltering leaders Leicester are also at Sunderland tonight (7.45pm) with fourth-placed Southampton at home to Preston tomorrow evening. Could definitely see Connor Roberts starting tonight, with Archie Gray in midfield - and possibly Dan James back in too. Cover boy Joseph probably deserves a start but very likely Bamford and Rutter in the front two you would think. Firpo is a question mark (calf) but he had the match graphic on his Insta story so maybe that's a sign that he will start. Arrivals news here at around 6.15pm.
Arrivals
Stoke here checking out the Elland Road pitch first.
'Just wow' - Liam Cooper's captain's column
Joffy
Back with the squad, Firpo also here. No Anthony, as we already knew.
Ilia Gruev
One of the first ones out on to the pitch, not everyone coming out. Rutter taking a moment on his own with his headphones on. Connor Roberts about too, posing for a few photos with fans. Joe Gelhardt in for Jaidon Anthony is the only squad change.
Leeds team
Leeds United v Stoke City: Meslier; Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Gruev, Kamara; James, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford. #lufc