The Whites shuffled their pack in midweek as Daniel Farke rested the likes of Junior Firpo, Archie Gray and Willy Gnonto, leaving the trio on the bench from the start with Sam Byram, Connor Roberts and goalscorer James returning to the line-up. Joe Gelhardt replaced Jaidon Anthony in the matchday squad due to the Bournemouth loanee's personal commitments, while Jamie Shackleton sat out the game altogether while undergoing concussion protocols, but neither of Leeds' newest absentees were needed in what was at times a nervy, but well-managed affair.

United went in front after 33 minutes having dominated much of the first-half's chance creation, Georginio Rutter feeding James for his 11th league goal and the Frenchman's 13th league assist of the season. The visitors responded with a handful of shooting attempts but few materially troubled Illan Meslier who kept his seventh clean sheet of 2024.

Leeds were not comfortable throughout, however, and their 1-0 scoreline did reflect a nerviness particularly during the early portion of the second half when Stoke had their fair share of possession and territory. But, the Potters were unable to make it tell and left Elland Road empty-handed, meaning Leeds have now gone 20 matches unbeaten in all competitions on home turf since the beginning of 2023/24.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Roberts, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Byram (Firpo 87', Gruev, Kamara (Gray 87'), James, Summerville (Gnonto 80'), Georginio (Piroe 71'), Bamford (Joseph 71')