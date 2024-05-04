Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's quest for an immediate return to the Premier League rests on the play-offs which Daniel Farke's Whites will approach following back-to-back defeats fafter Saturday's 2-1 loss against Southampton at Elland Road.

Leeds went into the regular season's final day sat in third place and needing both a victory against Southampton plus a Huddersfield Town win at second-placed Ipswich Town to finish in the division's second automatic promotion place.

Yet instead the Whites got the total opposite, Southampton leaving Elland Road with a 2-1 victory and Ipswich sealing automatic promotion in style with a 2-0 win against the Terriers.

Ipswich have ultimately finished six points clear of Leeds who will now face Farke’s former side Norwich City in the semi-finals of the play-offs, the winners facing either Southampton or West Brom in the Wembley final for a place in the country’s top flight.

Leeds made a decent start to Saturday’s regular season finale and had their first attempt at goal in the fifth minute through Joe Rodon who sent a header from a Crysencio Summerville free-kick over the bar.

Southampton then began to threaten and a spell of pressure ended with Taylor Harwood-Bellis wastefully blasting wide from range. Leeds were quickly back on the front foot and a powerful Ilia Gruev strike from a corner was blocked before Georginio Rutter was hauled by Joe Aribo down to the right hand side of the Saints box.

From the free-kick, Junior Firpo's whipped strike was tipped over the bar by Saints keeper Alex McCarthy.

At the other end, danger looked to have been averted as Kyle Walker-Peters slipped in Will Smallbone one-one-one from an angle only for Illan Meslier diverted his strike wide for a corner.

Yet Southampton went ahead after Leeds failed to properly clear the corner, Che Adams attacking down the left and sending an inviting ball through the heart of the box towards Adam Armstrong who hammered home his 21st goal of the season with 18 minutes on the clock. Leeds looked for a quick response and a neat pass from Gruev found Willy Gnonto whose shot as saved.

But quick press allowed Sam Byram to quickly regain possession and a cross from Gnonto was cleared straight to Joel Piroe who hammered home a ferocious finish just three minutes after Armstrong had fired Saints ahead.

Leeds then went mightily close to going ahead three minutes later as a Gruev free-kick picked out Ethan Ampadu whose header forced McCarthy into a flying save though Ampadu was offside.

The end the end nature of the contest continued as Saints threatened again through Ryan Manning whose shot was deflected just wide. From the corner, Leeds were saved by goalline clearances from Gruev and then Firpo amid a sea of Whites shirts, just as Ipswich had taken the lead against Huddersfield through Wes Burns.

Just after the half hour mark, Gnonto and Manning were both booked as referee Matt Donohue opted to take action over a squabble for the ball which looked something of nothing.

Just two minutes later, Southampton were backed ahead, Walker-Peters chasing a long ball down the right and just about keeping it in before beating Firpo and sending in a low cross which Smallbone easily slammed home.

Saints quickly pressed for a third as plenty of fans left their seats for half-time but Leeds went close in the 39th minute through Gnonto who was slipped in by Summerville and blazed an effort across goal and just wide.

But the frame of the goal then saved Leeds a few minutes later as a Manning free-kick picked out Harwood-Bellis whose header dropped on to the crossbar and over.

The free-kick was awarded after a late challenge by Byram on Adams, The tackles were starting to fly in and Jan Bednarek was then booked for a foul on Rutter in the middle of the park.

Moments later, Rutter was denied a penalty after going down under pressure and Armstrong then avoided a booking despite flying into Byram and sending him into the air, the last act of a half which ended at angry chants aimed at referee Donohue.

Saints were quickl;y back in the attack after the interval and substitute Ryan Fraser went close with a curler from the edge of the box that flew just over the bar.

Ipswich, meanwhile, had just gone 2-0 up against Huddersfield through Omari Hutchinson, putting automatic promotion more or less beyond doubt. Southampton's Armstrong then had the ball in the net for a second time just before the hour mark after being played in and rounding Meslier before slotting home but Leeds were saved by the offside flag.

As the clock hit 60 minutes, cheers greeted the arrivals of Mateo Joseph, Archia Gray and Jaidon Anthony as Rutter, Kamara and Gnonto were withdrawn. Leeds tried to offer a response and a Firpo cross was punched clear by McCarthy.

Another awful decision by referee Dononue then led to Firpo being booked as the left back protested the official's decision to award a goal kick for what was clearly a corner.

At the other end, Saints squandered a glorious chance to go 3-1 up as a glancing header from substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana flew just wide. McCathy was then equal to a decent attempt from Summerville at the other end, after which Byram was substituted for Connor Roberts with 12 minutes left.

Moments later the frustration of the home crowd was clear as Firpi and Summerville linked up neatly but with neither opting to shoot, Southampton ultimately clearing. Thereafter, every Leeds player was greeted with a shout of 'shoot' from their fans. Gruev then entered the book for fouling Sulemana and was quickly substituted shortly afterwards for Joe Gelhardt.

Saints again went close to bagging a third in the 89th minute as a Smallbone free-kick flew just wide. More Leeds frustration followed as Summerville smashed a free-kick into the wall, Anthony then sending the follow up attempt wide and the contest ended with yet more yellow cards from Donohoe for Piroe and Joe Rothwell for reactions to tackles.

Leeds United: Meslier, Firpo, Ampadu, Rodon, Byram (Roberts 78), Gruev (Gelhardt 83), Kamara (Gray 62); Summerville, Gnonto (Anthony 62), Rutter (Joseph 62), Piroe. Subs not used: Darlow, Cooper, Cresswell, Shackleton.

Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters (Bree 83), Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Bednarek, Downes (Rothwell 68), Smallbone, Manning (Fraser 46), Adams (Sulemana 61), Aribo, Armstrong (Stewart 83). Subs not used: Lumley, Brooks, Charles, Edozie.

Referee: Matt Donohue.