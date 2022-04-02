Leeds United 1 Southampton 1: Live reaction as Whites take point on Phillips and Cooper return
Leeds United return to Premier League action against Southampton at Elland Road today and you can follow all of the developments from LS11 here.
Leeds are seeking a third Premier League win on the spin having followed up a thrilling 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City with a stunning 3-2 triumph at Wolves, the Whites bagging all three points at Molineux despite seeing four players forced off injured.
The back-to-back wins have Marsch's side sat fifth-bottom and on 29 points ahead of today's return to action, United seven points clear of the drop zone but with all of the sides below them having games in hand.
Southampton sit 11th, five places and six points above Leeds who have also played one game more but Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost their last three games and last four in league and cup.
We will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road as the Whites face the Saints.
Leeds United 1 Southampton 1: Live reaction and recap
Two ways of looking at that
You could say a point closer to safety perhaps and that may well be the case but obviously disappointing after being 1-0 up. Saints caused plenty of problems and will feel they should have had at least a draw no doubt. Burnley beaten again. Watford too but next weekend at Vicarage Road is massive. Must not lose that and let the Hornets back in.
Full time
A big missed opportunity really
One last Leeds counter
90 + 5: But Saints clear
Saints attacking
90 + 5: Final minute
Saints free kick and Marsch booked for protests
90 + 3: This will eat up a fair bit of time, Cooper with a challenge on Long
Forster claims
90 + 3: Under pressure from Struijk
Leeds corner
92: Three minutes left
5 minutes added time
90: Could have been more than that
Saints sub
90: Long on for Broja
Attendance
