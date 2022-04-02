Leeds United 1 Southampton 1: Live reaction as Whites take point on Phillips and Cooper return

Leeds United return to Premier League action against Southampton at Elland Road today and you can follow all of the developments from LS11 here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 5:05 pm
BREAKTHROUGH: Jack Harrison, left, puts Leeds United ahead against Southampton at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Leeds are seeking a third Premier League win on the spin having followed up a thrilling 2-1 victory at home to Norwich City with a stunning 3-2 triumph at Wolves, the Whites bagging all three points at Molineux despite seeing four players forced off injured.

The back-to-back wins have Marsch's side sat fifth-bottom and on 29 points ahead of today's return to action, United seven points clear of the drop zone but with all of the sides below them having games in hand.

Southampton sit 11th, five places and six points above Leeds who have also played one game more but Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have lost their last three games and last four in league and cup.

We will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed line-ups followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road as the Whites face the Saints.

Leeds United 1 Southampton 1: Live reaction and recap

Last updated: Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:57

  • 3pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Fifth-bottom Leeds seeking third win a row
  • Saints are 11th and have lost their last four in league and cup
Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:57

Two ways of looking at that

You could say a point closer to safety perhaps and that may well be the case but obviously disappointing after being 1-0 up. Saints caused plenty of problems and will feel they should have had at least a draw no doubt. Burnley beaten again. Watford too but next weekend at Vicarage Road is massive. Must not lose that and let the Hornets back in.

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:52

Full time

A big missed opportunity really

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:51

One last Leeds counter

90 + 5: But Saints clear

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:51

Saints attacking

90 + 5: Final minute

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:50

Saints free kick and Marsch booked for protests

90 + 3: This will eat up a fair bit of time, Cooper with a challenge on Long

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:49

Forster claims

90 + 3: Under pressure from Struijk

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:48

Leeds corner

92: Three minutes left

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:47

5 minutes added time

90: Could have been more than that

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:46

Saints sub

90: Long on for Broja

Saturday, 02 April, 2022, 16:46

Attendance

36,580

