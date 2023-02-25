Leeds United 1 Southampton 0: Elland Road erupts in Javi Gracia's first game in charge

The Whites created a series of decent enough chances during a first-half in which they had the lion’s share of possession but the Saints held firm and offered the occasional threat on the break. One of the best openings for Leeds failed to end with a shot on goal as Weston McKennie stealed in and raced towards goal with Brenden Aaronson alongside him but McKennie placed his pass behind Aaronson and the Saints cleared.

Leeds continually worked the ball to both Willy Gnonto and Jack Harrison on both flanks but without any end product as Gavin Bazunu saved any attempts that weren’t off target such as Patrick Bamford’s attempt to guide home a cross on the volley.

Leeds failed to kick on after the restart and new Whites boss Gracia took off Gnonto to introduce Crysencio Summerville on the hour mark. Summerville was presented with a chance in the 70th minute when latching on to a Aaronson pullback in the middle of the box but his firm low drive was blocked.

ERUPTION: As Junior Firpo strikes for the Whites. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

But Summerville proved the architect for the Whites bagging the only goal of the game with 13 minutes left as his neat pass from the left corner flag found Jack Harrison who backheeled the ball to Firpo who then fired a low shot underneath Gavin Bazunu from a tight angle.

The Whites then pressed for a second goal and Summerville fired just wide in added time from a rapid counter but one goal proved enough as Leeds climbed out of the relegation zone and up to 17th place.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Aaronson (Rutter 75), Bamford (Roca 85), Harrison, Adams, McKennie, Gnonto (Summerville 60), Wober. Subs not used: Robles, Gyabi, Kristensen, Monteiro, Greenwood, Joseph.

Southampton: Bazunu, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Onuachu (Mara 63), Perraud (Walker-Peters 71), S Armstrong (Walcott 63), Sulemana (Diallo 63), Elyounoussi (A. Armstrong 82), Bednarek, Bella-Kotchap, Lavia. Subs not used: Caballero, Caleta-Car, Djenepo, Alcaraz.

Attendance: 36,641.