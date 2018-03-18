Leeds United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Delighted Luhukay welcomes international break

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Jos Luhukay was delighted to see his side come away with a 2-1 win against Leeds United on Saturday.

Atdhe Nuhiu opened the scoring for Wednesday in the second half before Jay-Roy Grot levelled for the hosts.

Wednesday goalscorer, Atdhe Nuhiu. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Nuhiu grabbed a welcome winner for the Owls in injury time to confirm their first double over Leeds in the league since 1959/60.

Luhukay said: “Today we have a good feeling to come away with one big win.

“The fans deserved it today; they put everything behind the team and helped us get the win.

“We had players back from injury and they made a big difference to the team.

Jay-Roy Grot heads in Leeds' equaliser against Sheffield Wednesday. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

“Atdhe was fantastic today, he is working very hard every day and getting the rewards for his efforts.”

Wednesday now have a two-week gap in the schedule owing to the international break, and Luhukay is looking forward to seeing more new faces coming back from the injury bay.

He added: “When you win you sometimes want another game so we can keep going, but unfortunately that is not the case.

“The players will get a chance to rest and we should see more players back with us, hopefully Marco Matias and Fernando Forestieri. Then we will play Preston at home and we must play as well as we did today to get another good result.”