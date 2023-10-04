Leeds United 1 QPR 0: Late drama and red card as Whites bounce back from setback

Leeds United bounced back from Saturday's defeat at Southampton with a 1-0 victory against Wednesday night's Championship visitors Queens Park Rangers who ended the game with the men after late drama at Elland Road.

Leeds dominated the first half and the Whites went ahead with their first attack in the ninth minute through Crysencio Summerville after terrific work from Georginio Rutter.

A misplaced QPR backpass on the touchline under pressure from Sam Byram fell at the feet of Rutter who made his way towards goal before delivering a perfect pass for Summerville who was free in the middle of the box to apply a neat simple finish.

The Whites should have doubled their advantage three minutes later through Joe Rodon who sent a diving header from close range wide when free from a Summerville corner.

PERFECT START: Crysencio Summerville races off to celebrate putting Leeds United in front against QPR with Joel Piroe behind him. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Summerville was then only denied a second goal by a Jake Clarke-Salter block at point-back range after being picked out by another Rutter cross after good from Jaidon Anthony on his full Whites debut.

QPR rarely threatened and their best chance arrived when a long ball sent the pacy Sinclair Armstrong away down the right flank but his attempt from a very tight angle ended up going out for a throw.

QPR offered more of a threat after the break but Illan Meslier safely gathered a firm drive from Ilias Chair which represented the first Hoops attempt at goal in the 67th minute.

Patrick Bamford and Dan James were then introduced as the impressive Jaidon Anthony and an off colour Joel Piroe were withdrawn.

Bamford was immediately involved and forced a strong save from Asmir Begovic to tip his low drive wide upon being played through by another excellent Rutter pass.

A golden chance was then wasted at the corner as Pascal Struijk scooped the ball over the bar from close range following a Bamford knockdown.

A third change followed as Ian Poveda replaced Summerville with ten minutes left but QPR then went mightily close to bagging an 88th minute equaliser through Lyndon Dykes who latched onto a flicked header only for his attempt a first time finish from close range to hit the onrushing Illan Meslier, allowing Leeds to survive.

There was then drama in the 93rd minute as a long ball from Pascal Struijk released Bamford who beat keeper Asmir Begovic to the ball and ended up on the deck, after which Begovic was shown a straight red card for being judged to have made contact.

Begovic was furious and Lyndon Dykes had to go in goal with QPR having used all of their substitutes. The incident meant even more extra added time to the initial eight minutes but one goal for Leeds proved enough after 103 minutes at Elland Road.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Gray, Anthony (James 65), Summerville (Poveda 81), Piroe (Bamford 65), Rutter (Cresswell 90). Subs: Darlow, Cooper, Gruev, Kamara, Gelhardt.

QPR: Begovic; Kakay, Cook, Clarke-Salter; Smyth, Field, Colback, Paal; Chair; Dykes, Armstrong. Subs: Archer, Dunne, Adomah, Dixon-Bonner, Kelman, Larkeche, Dozzell, Duke-McKenna, Kolli.

Referee: David Webb.