Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1: Phil Hay's player ratings Nottingham Forest appeal for handball as Kemar Roofe celebrates Leeds United's equaliser. Picture: Bruce Rollinson Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1: Player ratings Leeds United played out a controversial 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening in the Sky Bet Championship. How did our Phil Hay rate the performance? Take a look below at our gallery and let us know if you agree with his thoughts. Leeds United 1 Nottingham Forest 1: It was an unfair result, says Marcelo Bielsa