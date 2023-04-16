Leeds United 1 Liverpool 6 live: Reaction and analysis as Whites are hammered again
Leeds United take on Liverpool at Elland Road this evening, knowing that a victory would take them five points clear of the Premier League dropzone.
Here, our blog will bring you all of the latest developments from LS11 starting with pre-match build-up and confirmed line ups followed by match updates and analysis.
Leeds United 1 Liverpool 6 live
Here’s Klopp
“What pleased me the most? The moment I enjoyed the most was the 92nd minute when four players were chasing the ball. Definitely the best game we played this season, in possession as well, being calm. At least three goals we scored after counter press and that is massively helpful. I liked it a lot.”
Is it difficult to fix?
“I prefer to be critcial of myself at the moment and try to look for the solutions for the future. Our objective is to try to improve. It’s hard to manage, of course, I don’t rememeber in my career conceding five and six goals in a row but I am here and I am trying to help the team.”
Why is it falling away so much?
“I don’t have an explanation for that, but the players always prepare well and try hard.”
How much of an effect did that first goal have? The handball incident
“After conceding six goals, I don’t want to say anything about that, but you saw what happened.”
Gracia...
“I suppose the supporters need to see the team playing like in the previous games. This way I am sure the supporters will be happier with the team. We have to improve for these next seven finals.”
Could have made changes at 2-1?
“In that moment, the players in my opinion were playing well. In that moment when Luis scored a goal all the players were playing and it was a boost for all of them, I decided to make changes later.”
More from Gracia
“We didn’t find a way to put the ball in the right place, they did it very well but we need to improve for the next games.”
Here’s Gracia
“We knew it would be demanding to play against a very good team. We started competing in the game, we had some opportunities with Rodrigo, some opportunities to attack the opposition box but after that we lost our composure and we are conceding goals. After we scored a goal, another mistake gave them a chance to score a third goal and after that it was very very hard.”
Reaction to come
Awaiting Gracia and Klopp
Full time
More boos. 1-6.