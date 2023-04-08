News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United 1 Crystal Palace 5: Reaction and recap from crushing Elland Road implosion

Leeds United faced relegation rivals Crystal Palace at Elland Road knowing that another three-point haul would have sent them back up four positions into twelfth place.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 9th Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 19:17 BST

Javi Gracia’s side took themselves out of the Premier League drop zone and up to 13th with Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest but wins for Bournemouth, West Ham United and Wolves on Saturday have sent the Whites back down three spots to fifth-bottom.

Leeds, though, had played one game less than the rest of the bottom six and knew that a win would take themselves five points clear of the drop zone if beating Sunday’s 14th-placed visitors Crystal Palace who are two positions and one point ahead of them on the same amount of games played. The Whites, though, ultimately fell to a 5-1 defeat and here is a recap of the day’s events and reaction.

CRUNCH CLASH: Between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road, above. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.CRUNCH CLASH: Between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road, above. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images.
Leeds United 1 Crystal Palace 5 recap and reaction

Predicted Leeds United line up v Crystal Palace

Good morning and Happy Easter from Elland Road

This morning’s main news - Leeds United’s annual accounts

A double boost

For Leeds with Palace missing both Zaha and first choice keeper Guaita, two key players. Leeds obviously have their injuries too - Adams and Wober key men of late - but that’s still a big double blow for Palace who also have Richards and Ferguson missing.

Liam Cooper tribute to Chris and Kev

And a tribute from Javi Gracia too

Easter Rasmus

Palace first

To arrive and check out the pitch.

Adam Forshaw

Is here with the Leeds United squad today.

Here’s Leeds

Forshaw with the squad and out on the pitch.

