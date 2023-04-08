Leeds United 1 Crystal Palace 5: Reaction and recap from crushing Elland Road implosion

Javi Gracia’s side took themselves out of the Premier League drop zone and up to 13th with Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory at home to Nottingham Forest but wins for Bournemouth , West Ham United and Wolves on Saturday have sent the Whites back down three spots to fifth-bottom.

Leeds, though, had played one game less than the rest of the bottom six and knew that a win would take themselves five points clear of the drop zone if beating Sunday’s 14th-placed visitors Crystal Palace who are two positions and one point ahead of them on the same amount of games played. The Whites, though, ultimately fell to a 5-1 defeat and here is a recap of the day’s events and reaction.