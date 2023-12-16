Leeds United took on Coventry City at Elland Road knowing that a win would close the gap to Ipswich Town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United blew a chance to close the gap to second-placed Ipswich Town as Saturday's Championship hosting of Coventry City ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ipswich were held to a 2-2 draw in Saturday's East Anglian derby at home to Norwich City which offered Leeds the chance to gut the gap back to eight points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a goalless first half, Crysencio Summerville's tenth goal of the season put Leeds ahead in the 58th minute but the Sky Blues drew level through a Bobby Thomas header eight minutes later and left with 1-1 draw as United's run of seven straight wins at Elland Road was ended.

Third-placed Leeds remain ten points behind both Ipswich and leaders Leicester City who have a game in hand and visit Birmingham City on Monday night. Leeds are also now level on points with fourth-placed Southampton.

Leeds began on the front foot and their first attempt via a fifth-minute strike from Georginio Rutter from the edge of the area was deflected wide for a corner which Coventry survived.

Two minutes later, Joel Piroe weaved his way into the box but his weak shot was deflected and easily saved. Coventry had everybody bar striker Ellis Simms behind the ball but the Sky Blues went close in the 14th minute after Leeds lost the ball in a dangerous area on the touchline and Ben Sheaf unleashed a fine effort that Illan Meslier punched clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later, good hold up play from Simms led to the ball being worked to Tatsuhiro Sakamoto whose effort trickled just wide of the right hand post. But Leeds went agonisingly close in the 20th minute as James worked wonders to get the byline before sending in a low cross that flew past Rutter who was unable to connect from six yards out.

Coventry then began to enjoy a decent period of possession, pushing Leeds back but a brilliant ball from Ethan Ampadu then released Dan James one on one and James ended up on the deck just inside the area after tussling from Joel Latibeaudiere.

Referee Geoff Eltringham and his assistants felt the challenge was fair and play continued, to the fury of the home faithful who were again incensed moments later as Latibeaudiere avoided a booking for a heavy challenge on Crysencio Summerville.

Latibeaudiere then made no attempt to play the ball in blocking off Summerville in the box but his approach was deemed fair and a threatening Coventry foray forward then ended with a shot hitting Djed Spence in the face before making its way back to Illan Meslier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Spence's crossfield pass narrowly failed to pick out James in the box and Rutter then went close with a decent swivel and shot from inside the area that flew just wide.

Rutter was gradually getting going and the Frenchman beat two men out wide before seeing his powerful cross deflected behind for a corner from which Joe Rodon sent a header wide.

But Rutter then wasted a fine opportunity in the 41st minute when pulling a shot well wide of the post after being played in by Summerville after Coventry lost the ball in their own half.

Summerville and then Rutter both ended up on the deck after Leeds attacks as the first half drew to a close and boos greeted the whistle for the interval as referee Eltringham made his way from the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no changes during the break, after which Summerville was booked for dissent after Eltringham failed to award a free kick after the winger was caught by Milan van Ewijk on his foot.

Huge cheers went up as Eltringham awarded Leeds a free-kick for a foul on Rutter to the left side of the box as the Whites started to turn the screw. Coventry were hanging on somewhat and the Whites finally made the breakthrough in the 57th minute through Summerville who slotted home a lovely finish after being played in by a precise through ball from Rutter down the left side of the box.

Rutter then blasted a shot over the bar as Leeds quickly looked for a second, moments before a lovely pass from Ampadu released James who fired an attempt across goal from a very tight angle.

A shot from James on the spin then had Brad Collins scrambling to make a save but Coventry drew level in the 66th minute after a lovely cross Sakamoto picked out Bobby Thomas who got in between Pascal Struijk and Archie Gray to head home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Illan Meslier and Simms were both booked in the aftermath of the goal and the Sky Blues squandered a fine chance to go ahead moments later as van Ewijk raced clear down the right and sent in a cross that substitute Callum O'Hare was unable to convert in the middle.

Back came Leeds and Collins beat away a strike from Summerville into the path of Piroe who blasted a wild shot over on the follow up. Ampadu was then booked for a foul on Thomas, after which a strong save from Collins kept out a thumping effort from Rutter who was denied again seconds later by another fine Collins save.

With just 12 minutes left, Whites boss Farke brought on Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto as Spence and Glen Kamara were withdrawn. Four minutes later, Coventry keeper Collins was booked for time wasting, after which Joe Gelhardt was brought on to replace Piroe.

After a brilliant turn, Rutter smashed a shot into the side netting with four minutes left. Coventry then wasted a chance to go in front via a rapid counter which ended with substitute Kasey Palmer blasting a shot straight at Meslier from the edge of the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were given seven minutes of added time to bag a winner and Summerville created an opening in a packed box but saw his effort deflected behind for a corner. The corner was cleared but Leeds came again and a brilliant cross from Gnonto found Rodon whose header flew over the bar.

The Whites then looked destined to bag a 96th minute winner as a Gelhardt pass dropped for James in on goal in the box but the winger could only slide his attempt wide for a huge miss.

There were still two minutes left but Leeds were unable to serve up another attempt as the contest ended in a 1-1 draw and scuffles followed at the full-time whistle.

Leeds United: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence (Gnonto 78); Ampadu, Kamara (Bamford 78); Summerville, James, Piroe (Gelhardt 85), Rutter. Subs not used: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Joseph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry City: Collins, Milan van Ewijk (Allen 78), Thomas, Kitching, Bidwell (Wright 67), Dasilva, Latibeaudiere, Sheaf, Eccles, Sakamoto (O'Hare 67), Simms (Palmer 78). Subs not used: Wilson, Binks, McFadzean, Ayari, Godden.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham.