Leeds United 1 Brentford 1 - things you may have missed: Bielsa's celebration, Orta loses it, Alioski 'headbutt' and Klich goes 'blind' Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Leeds United's 1-1 draw in the Championship with Brentford on Saturday was an action-packed affair at Elland Road - but did you miss any of the big moments? Here's a few things you may have missed... Leeds United 1 Brentford 1. Full-time - Leeds United 1 Brentford 1: Pontus Jansson snatches point in controversial clash