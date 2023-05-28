Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur highlights: Leeds go down with a whimper

Leeds United host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road this afternoon in what could prove to be the Whites' final fixture of their most recent three-year stay in the Premier League.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 28th May 2023, 13:30 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 18:43 BST

Leeds are on the brink of the drop having slipped to 19th in the Premier League standings and will require three points from today’s contest with Spurs, in addition to results going their way at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium, to secure top flight safety.

Interim boss Sam Allardyce stands to earn a sizeable bonus should he mastermind a final day victory which keeps Leeds in the division but the reality is United’s fate is no longer in their own hands.

Team news at 3:30pm. Kick-off at Elland Road is from 4:30pm. Live updates, match coverage and build-up here throughout the afternoon.

It's the last game of the season, last chance saloon. Leeds host Spurs. (Pic: Getty)It's the last game of the season, last chance saloon. Leeds host Spurs. (Pic: Getty)
It's the last game of the season, last chance saloon. Leeds host Spurs. (Pic: Getty)

Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur LIVE

19:54 BST

Club Statement

Leeds United apologise to supporters but claim the club is in a ‘strong position’ to challenge for promotion again next year.

Still no clarification on the ownership situation. Read the statement here.

19:53 BST

Supporters Trust have their say...

Leeds United Supporters’ Trust release a strongly-worded statement in the wake of relegation.

Read every word here.

19:52 BST

Ratings

The player ratings from a sorry afternoon.

18:27 BST

It’s over

18:26 BST

Goal. Towel thrown.

18:21 BST

Stoppages

90’ Five added.

18:21 BST

Spurs subs

90’ Abbott and Lucas Moura on; Porro and Skipp

18:18 BST

Leeds sub

88' Gnonto on for Harrison who gets a standing ovation from Elland Road.

18:15 BST

Dissent

84’ ‘Sack the board’ chants Elland Road.

18:10 BST

Close

80' Rutter flashes a volley over the crossbar. Did well to work room for a shot inside a crowded box.

