Leeds United 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur highlights: Leeds go down with a whimper
Leeds are on the brink of the drop having slipped to 19th in the Premier League standings and will require three points from today’s contest with Spurs, in addition to results going their way at Goodison Park and the King Power Stadium, to secure top flight safety.
Interim boss Sam Allardyce stands to earn a sizeable bonus should he mastermind a final day victory which keeps Leeds in the division but the reality is United’s fate is no longer in their own hands.
Team news at 3:30pm. Kick-off at Elland Road is from 4:30pm. Live updates, match coverage and build-up here throughout the afternoon.
Club Statement
Leeds United apologise to supporters but claim the club is in a ‘strong position’ to challenge for promotion again next year.
Still no clarification on the ownership situation. Read the statement here.
Supporters Trust have their say...
Leeds United Supporters’ Trust release a strongly-worded statement in the wake of relegation.
Ratings
The player ratings from a sorry afternoon.
It’s over
Goal. Towel thrown.
Stoppages
90’ Five added.
Spurs subs
90’ Abbott and Lucas Moura on; Porro and Skipp
Leeds sub
88' Gnonto on for Harrison who gets a standing ovation from Elland Road.
Dissent
84’ ‘Sack the board’ chants Elland Road.
Close
80' Rutter flashes a volley over the crossbar. Did well to work room for a shot inside a crowded box.