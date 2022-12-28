Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City highlights: Whites defeated by Haaland double
Leeds host champions Manchester City at Elland Road this evening as the Premier League returns following the mid-season World Cup break
The Whites are longer odds to win tonight’s game than Erling Haaland is to score a hat-trick, according to most bookmakers, as the Norwegian returns to the city of his birth. Kalvin Phillips is not expected to be involved, however, meaning Haaland will exclusively represent the visitors’ Leeds-born contingent.
United are 15th in the Premier League table, while Manchester City slipped to third over the weekend as high-flying Newcastle picked up where they left off before the World Cup with a resounding victory at Leicester.
Phillips’ absence from Pep Guardiola’s squad this evening is understood to be related to a weight issue, rather than injury which has limited him to just one Premier League appearance since his £42 million summer transfer.
Live updates, build-up, team news, analysis and full-time reaction here throughout the evening.
Leeds United 1-3 Manchester City highlights: Whites defeated by Haaland double
Valiant effort but Leeds undone by City’s superior quality - and their own mistakes. A fair result, in the end.
79' JUST WIDE! Aaronson threads it into Greenwood whose cutback is met by Gelhardt in the middle. Good football but no goal as it trickles past the post.
78’ Haaland on a hat-trick bursts clear of the defence. Fires his effort straight at Meslier’s midriff.