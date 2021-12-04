Leeds United 1-3 Leicester - U23s recap: Whites beaten by Foxes in Premier League 2 clash
Leeds United's Under-23s host Leicester City in the Premier League 2 this evening in York - follow all the latest below.
The Yorkshire Evening Post matchday blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction.
Kick-off in York is at 7pm...
U23s live - Leeds United v Leicester City
Last updated: Friday, 03 December, 2021, 21:58
- Leeds host Leicester in PL2 action
- United looking to end eight-game winless run
- Whites sat 12th, one point above two-place drop zone
- Foxes in 11th, a point ahead of Leeds
- -------------------------------------------
- RESULT: Leeds United 1-3 Leicester City
- Cresswell sent off - 32 minutes
Report/reaction from York
FULL-TIME
Leeds 1-3 Leicester
Four added on
90. We’re into added time...
Leicester pressure
88. Maswanhise is causing Leeds problems, he does well down the right but his low ball is through everyone and cleared.
Leeds building
86. Much the same flow to the game in the last few minutes, Leeds trying to work Leicester around. Foxes more than happy to sit in their shape and counter when given the chance.
Leicester sub
84. Fitzhugh off, Russ on.
Leeds trying
83. United trying to muster attacks, Leicester have stepped off and are happy to let Leeds have the ball. Not having much joy, though.
Leicester gain two-goal cushion
79. Leicester free-kick on the far side, lovely delivery from Fitzhugh and Spencer-Adams produces great diving header.
GOAL LEICESTER
79. Spencer-Adams scores...
Leeds attack
77. Summerville’s pace is an asset in this situation. He latches onto a pass forward, he’s down the left and into the box but his low ball is cut out by the Foxes defence.