HUGE RELIEF - Rodrigo sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot to level deep in stoppage time for Leeds United. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Leeds United 1-1 Wolves - Graham Smyth's player ratings as Joe Gelhardt shines and Rodrigo equalises in late Elland Road drama

Leeds United left it late but they richly deserved the point earned by Rodrigo's stoppage time penalty in a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves.

By Graham Smyth
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 5:31 pm
Updated Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 5:42 pm

Marcelo Bielsa's men dominated the second half after going behind before the break and Joe Gelhardt won the spot-kick deep in time added as Elland Road erupted.

1. Illan Meslier - 8

Couldn't do anything for the goal. Stayed alert, made some important interventions but ended up a spectator for most of it.

2. Jamie Shackleton - 7

Gutsy, tenacious, even up against far bigger, stronger opponents. Tried everything to move Leeds up the pitch.

3. Stuart Dallas - 8

First half wasn't his best but the second half was so much more like him, drove Leeds on from left-back and played some nice stuff.

4. Diego Llorente - 8

Tried lots, some of which was lovely. Kept getting on the ball and being brave with it. Didn't always dominate defensively but did enough.

