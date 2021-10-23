Marcelo Bielsa's men dominated the second half after going behind before the break and Joe Gelhardt won the spot-kick deep in time added as Elland Road erupted.
1. Illan Meslier - 8
Couldn't do anything for the goal. Stayed alert, made some important interventions but ended up a spectator for most of it.
2. Jamie Shackleton - 7
Gutsy, tenacious, even up against far bigger, stronger opponents. Tried everything to move Leeds up the pitch.
3. Stuart Dallas - 8
First half wasn't his best but the second half was so much more like him, drove Leeds on from left-back and played some nice stuff.
4. Diego Llorente - 8
Tried lots, some of which was lovely. Kept getting on the ball and being brave with it. Didn't always dominate defensively but did enough.