Captain Cooper started against the Saints and was solid defensively as his side dominated most of the first half and took a deserved lead through Jack Harrison.

Southampton worked their way back into the game in the latter stages of the first half and then came out flying following the interval, a sublime James Ward-Prowse free-kick levelling matters.

Both sides had chances to win it, Leeds recovering from their poor start to the second half as Phillips came off the bench to calm the home side down but there was to be no victor and the spoils were shared.

Leeds are now unbeaten in three and sit eight points clear of the drop zone thanks to Watford's 2-0 defeat by Liverpool earlier in the day.

1. Illan Meslier - 6 Made some smart saves, distribution wasn't great, some good balls to Ayling before playing it out became more problematic Photo Sales

2. Luke Ayling - 6 Struggled with Kyle Walker-Peters in the second half having done well in the first half. Got forward to good effect though and kept going. Photo Sales

3. Stuart Dallas - 6 Better in the second half as the game went on, than in the first when Livramento caused issues. Started to have more influence later on. Photo Sales

4. Liam Cooper - 7 Not flawless on his return but solid. Read the game well in the main, made interceptions, made life tough for Saints attackers in the air. Photo Sales