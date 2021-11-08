Marcelo Bielsa's Whites made it three top flight games unbeaten with a 1-1 draw, but could easily have taken all three points had they converted one of several good chances.

Here's the YEP take on a bright, lively afternoon at Elland Road.

Good day

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Forshaw

More than two years since he last started a league game for Leeds, he played 90 minutes and was excellent. Even appearing would have given him justification for pride but the performance showed his presence was deserved. It was plain to see at full-time what it meant to him. His family were in attendance at Elland Road, making it a special day for the player and the club in general. One to remember.

READ: Doubt may linger but the cruel jokes will now stopPascal Struijk

Like Neo in the Matrix knowing Kung Fu after a matter of seconds, Struijk knows left-back now. Plainly it took a lot more than a few seconds work in training to prepare for the challenge and there may not be a shining career to be had out on the flank but he did brilliantly in an unfamiliar role against a tricky attack. The youngster is making himself more and more important to Leeds United's cause.

SO CLOSE - Leeds United could have taken all three points from their game against Leicester City. Raphinha had the last big chance. Pic: Tony Johnson

Rodrigo

Looking more and more confident, his first-time link-up play was a delight at times. The relationship he has with Raphinha is going to bear fruit before too long. What also impressed was the physical effort that he mustered for the entire game, his aggressive pressing caused problems for Leicester.

Stuart Dallas

Looking more and more himself. This was a performance much more like the Dallas who won awards last season. Tenacious in defence, influential in attack. He will be disappointed with the Leicester goal but was otherwise excellent. The link up play with Raphinha in particular was reassuring to see. Hearing his name ring out at full-time in the first Elland Road show of affection since he opened up about the loss of his friend, was a nice end to the afternoon.

Andrea Radrizzani

That Forshaw Tweet is never likely to be considered his wisest use of a smart phone but at least there was a little vindication for the majority owner as the midfielder put in that 90-minute display. If Forshaw goes on to become a mainstay in the midfield and plays like he did against Leicester, Radrizzani can pin the Tweet to the top of his profile and dine out on it for years.

Bad day

Youri Tielemans

A wonderful player who couldn't produce his best or get on top of the Leeds midfield. Showed glimpses of what he's capable of but no more than that.

The ball catcher

Whoever caught the ball in the first half, down by the Leeds dugout, failed to release it quickly enough for Raphinha's liking. He wanted to take a quick throw and told the person in question to switch on, pointing to his temples. No one, it seems, is safe from the Brazilian's intensity.

Jamie Vardy

How he would have loved to have silenced Elland Road, in the way he has silenced so many fanbases in their own stadiums over the years. He was dangerous because he always is, sniffing for mistakes and weakness, but Leeds kept him in check enough of the time to restrict his impact.

Jack Harrison

No one could doubt his effort or perseverance. The winger kept going, kept getting on the ball and trying to beat players, but on so many occasions was unable to go by them, losing the ball under his feet or to a tackle. It clearly frustrated him and he showed a little of that as he came off. The miss in the second half was a bad one but Elland Road gave him an ovation to recognise his full-blooded commitment.

Number of the day

10

Leeds earned 10 corners and caused real problems from them, enough to think they should have scored from at least one. Jack Harrison's miss was the most glaring, but it was evident that Leeds had done their homework on Leicester's struggles with near-post deliveries. Brendan Rodgers is asked about set-pieces often, they're maybe the nearest thing he has to Bielsa and the 'burnout' questions, but he can consider himself lucky not to have conceded at least once to a corner.

Turning point

Harvey's goal