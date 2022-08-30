News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United 1-1 Everton highlights: Sinisterra goal on full Premier League debut salvages point

Leeds United host Frank Lampard’s Everton at Elland Road this evening as the Whites look to reach ten points from five matches

By Joe Donnohue
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 9:55 pm

Leeds welcome Frank Lampard back to Elland Road for the first time since Derby County’s play-off semi-final win four years ago, as he arrives with his Everton side in the bottom three.

This season’s Premier League campaign remains in its infancy, however Leeds have started brightly picking up seven points from four games.

The Whites are looking healthier as Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper face late tests, while Luis Sinisterra is building his 90-minute fitness slowly but surely.

Leeds host Everton at Elland Road tonight (Pic: Getty)

Head coach Jesse Marsch has plenty of options to pick from, particularly in midfield, meanwhile Everton are without a number of key players including England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis throughout the evening here.

Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:54

Show new updates
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:54

FT: Leeds 1-1 Everton

FT: A pulsating, bad-tempered game from start to finish, particularly in the second half. Leeds did enough to come back into that but will be disappointed not to take everything on the balance of chances. Sinisterra gets a first PL goal.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:51

Into stoppage time

90’ Three added

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:50

Shot

90’ Bamford swings at a Struijk cross and sprints to retrieve after it fizzes away but Pickford is that little bit quicker. Leeds corner now.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:47

Crunchers

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:44

Scores level

84’ Huge save point-blank from Meslier. Patterson was clean through on the right.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:42

Leeds coming forward all the time

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:40

Chance Everton

79’ Bit of a scramble inside the Leeds box. Kristensen makes a big block as it bounced down to Onana. Saves it with his head.

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:36

Subs

76’

ON: Bamford, James

OFF: Gelhardt, Aaronson

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:34

Exhilarating stuff

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:32

Here’s that goal

