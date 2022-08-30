Leeds United 1-1 Everton highlights: Sinisterra goal on full Premier League debut salvages point
Leeds United host Frank Lampard’s Everton at Elland Road this evening as the Whites look to reach ten points from five matches
Leeds welcome Frank Lampard back to Elland Road for the first time since Derby County’s play-off semi-final win four years ago, as he arrives with his Everton side in the bottom three.
This season’s Premier League campaign remains in its infancy, however Leeds have started brightly picking up seven points from four games.
The Whites are looking healthier as Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper face late tests, while Luis Sinisterra is building his 90-minute fitness slowly but surely.
Most Popular
-
1
Leeds United's new predicted Premier League finish after major change and Everton forecast
-
2
Leeds United's predicted line-up to face Everton with change made after setback and Patrick Bamford decision
-
3
Free-scoring Sonny Perkins sets high target after first Leeds United setback
-
4
Paul Merson and Chris Sutton agree in Leeds United v Everton score prediction
-
5
Latest Leeds United relegation odds after huge Premier League twist
Head coach Jesse Marsch has plenty of options to pick from, particularly in midfield, meanwhile Everton are without a number of key players including England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
Build-up, team news, live match updates and analysis throughout the evening here.
Leeds United 1-1 Everton highlights: Sinisterra goal on full Premier League debut salvages point
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:54
FT: Leeds 1-1 Everton
FT: A pulsating, bad-tempered game from start to finish, particularly in the second half. Leeds did enough to come back into that but will be disappointed not to take everything on the balance of chances. Sinisterra gets a first PL goal.
Into stoppage time
90’ Three added
90’ Bamford swings at a Struijk cross and sprints to retrieve after it fizzes away but Pickford is that little bit quicker. Leeds corner now.
Crunchers
Scores level
84’ Huge save point-blank from Meslier. Patterson was clean through on the right.
Leeds coming forward all the time
Chance Everton
79’ Bit of a scramble inside the Leeds box. Kristensen makes a big block as it bounced down to Onana. Saves it with his head.
76’
ON: Bamford, James
OFF: Gelhardt, Aaronson