Leeds United 1-1 Brighouse Town (2-4 penalties) RECAP: Whites lose County Cup final on penalties
Leeds United Women play Brighouse Town in the County Cup Final at the West Riding FA Headquarters in Woodlesford this evening.
Leeds United will play their first final in six years as they battle Brighouse Town for the County Cup on Thursday evening.
The Whites fell on the wrong side of a 6-0 result in their last County Cup final against Bradford City in April 2016.
This season, having thoroughly beaten Bradford Park Avenue and Harrogate Town, United came up against City in the semi-finals and knocked the Bantams out of the competition.
On Thursday, Leeds face sterner opposition in the form of Brighouse Town, who are competing their first season in the Northern Premier Division, the tier above the Whites, having successfully applied for upward movement last year after the pandemic prevented large parts of the women's pyramid from completing their seasons on the pitch.
With United's chance to claim the Division One North title having slipped away, this evening's final presents a great chance for Dan O'Hearne's side to get their hands on some silverware.
Our live blog will bring you updates live from the West Riding FA headquarters.
Leeds United Women v Brighouse Town LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 07 April, 2022, 21:32
- 7.30pm kick off at the West Riding FA Headquarters in Woodlesford
- the winner lifts the County Cup
Darcie Greene scores.
4-2 to Brighouse. Town retain the County Cup.
Bass scores.
Classy finish, hits the roof of the net. 3-2 to Brighouse.
Williams scores.
3-1 to Brighouse.
Ramsden SAVED.
2-1 to Brighouse.
Fields scores for Brighouse.
Celebrates to the goading crowd. 2-1 to Brighouse.
Brown scores for Leeds.
1-1
Embley scores.
1-0 to Brighouse.
Handy stops Smith’s shot.
Leeds to kick first.
Smith steps up to take.
The County Cup final will be decided by penalties!
All eyes on ‘keepers Jen Handy and Georgia Wattam.