Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace - LIVE BLOG: Marcelo Bielsa reaction from late Elland Road victory
Leeds United host Crystal Palace at Elland Road in the Premier League on Tuesday night as Marcelo Bielsa's men look to get back to winning ways.
Follow the Yorkshire Evening Post's live blog below throughout the evening...
Leeds United v Crystal Palace - LIVE BLOG
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 23:02
- Leeds host Crystal Palace at Elland Road
- Whites searching for third win of the season
- Bielsa’s men sit 17th, three points above the drop zone
- Palace are 11th in the top flight
- Kick-off in LS11 is at 8.15pm
- --------------------------------------------
- RESULT: Leeds United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Bielsa Bamford update
On Patrick Bamford: “He played 90 minutes yesterday. Perhaps for this weekend not, but definitely for the following one.”
More Bielsa reaction
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa: “The win was very necessary. We really hoped we could win this game because the results we’d been getting weren’t good enough.
“The start of the second half was very good. The first half in general was balanced in our favour and the second half we also started well. There was a segment where they created danger, but we finished the game well.
“To have a penalty in the last minute in such an important game is not easy. You have to have character and personality to be able to score it.
“In every game we play, all the points are important given the start to the season we’ve had, which hasn’t been good. In every game it’s going to be an extreme necessity for us to get the points.”
On Patrick Bamford: “He played 90 minutes yesterday. Perhaps for this weekend not, but definitely for the following one.”
Bielsa reaction
Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, speaking to Match of the Day: “After the goal there were still five minutes to play. Only at the end did we feel the win was ours.
“We haven’t taken many points so far this season. Every game we see as an opportunity to balance this out.
“The opposing team had developed their play very well and it was very difficult to keep that clean sheet.
“To have won the previous game always helps to prepare for the next one. Sometimes a win facilitates the next one.”
On Raphinha: “He’s very important and to score that goal he needed a lot of character, personality and courage. He got us the three points.”
Gallagher reaction
Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher, speaking to Match of the Day: “Really difficult, we are very disappointed to lose the game especially conceding right at the end. I didn’t feel like we deserved it, we have played a lot better than that but we are gutted. We have to take it on the chin and bounce back.
“We had chances to win the game, we want to be winning these games but they made it hard for us, pressed well. On another day we could have come out with the win.
“We are making good progress and working hard to improve, not every game is going to go well, we need to keep our heads down and keep working hard. I am really enjoying playing under Patrick (Vieira) and for Crystal Palace and hopefully I can improve and the team can improve.”
More Roberts reaction
Leeds forward Tyler Roberts speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: “It was amazing, it’s the best way to win the game. The buzz is still there in the changing room now.
“It was a great performance, we stuck to the game-plan and got he result.
“It was a very high energy game, we cam out fighting and showed our intent from the first minute.
“Credit to the boys, that’s the fight we have in us. We owe the supporters our all and that’s what we try to give.
“The fans had the same attitude as us today, the whole place was... I wouldn’t have liked to be a Crystal Palace player or fan today. “
Roberts reaction
Leeds forward Tyler Roberts speaking to Match of the Day: “We have not been on the best run and it hasn’t been the easiest start to the season, but three points at the end is everything that mattered.
“We knew it was going to be a physical game but we stepped up to it tonight. We are not looking at the run of games, Crystal Palace and then Brentford now on Sunday.
“Some of the results have been harsh - Tottenham we were very good in the first half and got punished in the second, Brighton we could have had something. We’ll keep putting the work in.”
Vieira reaction
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: “I’m frustrated because we were the better team. When you don’t put away your chances, you know you can get punished.
“I don’t want to focus on the penalty. We had a couple of good chances, especially in the second half. We didn’t have the technical ability to play the right ball at the right time in the right space. I thought we were really unlucky.
“It’s a difficult place to come. We knew the chances would come in the second half. If we defend that way away from home, we’ll win more matches than we lose.
“The last game against Villa we didn’t perform at all, but in this one we performed. We just have to accept the result. Some of the games have gone in our favour – tonight it didn’t.
“We don’t have time to feel sorry for ourselves. We just have to focus on our next game.”
Ward reaction
Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward: “Coming away from home, putting in a performance like that and creating chances, we certainly should have got something out of the game - or maybe even taken three points.
“I think our performance was a positive performance. Away to Leeds is going to be a tough evening, but we matched them all over the pitch and created better chances.”
On the penalty: “When you see the referee give the signal, you know there’s something there. You just prepare yourself for what’s coming next.”
Kalvin Phillips reaction
Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips: “Massive relief, I think we deserved the win, created some good chances in the first half. We got a little bit lucky in the final minutes with the handball. Very happy.
“There is always concern when you are creating chances and not scoring. We started struggling this season so we are happy to get the three points.
“Rafa is a very good players and oozes with class, so I didn’t expect anything else.
“It is a massive win for us, we are very happy and have to try and go on a run of games now - we have a tough run of games before Christmas.
“I will play any position the manager asks me - if he wants me to play centre back I will play centre back, if he wants me to play goalkeeper I’ll play goalkeeper. I respect him so much I will never fall out with him.
“I saw a lot of things on social media and TV that me and the manger had fallen out, it’s never been the case and I wanted to put that to bed.”
Reaction to come
We’ll have full reaction from Elland Road right here, that was a biggie.