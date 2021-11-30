Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips: “Massive relief, I think we deserved the win, created some good chances in the first half. We got a little bit lucky in the final minutes with the handball. Very happy.

“There is always concern when you are creating chances and not scoring. We started struggling this season so we are happy to get the three points.

“Rafa is a very good players and oozes with class, so I didn’t expect anything else.

“It is a massive win for us, we are very happy and have to try and go on a run of games now - we have a tough run of games before Christmas.

“I will play any position the manager asks me - if he wants me to play centre back I will play centre back, if he wants me to play goalkeeper I’ll play goalkeeper. I respect him so much I will never fall out with him.