Leeds United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4 - Whites brushed aside to end horrible week

Leeds squandered a fine chance to go ahead in the third minute as Pascal Struijk flashed a free header wide from a Stuart Dallas free-kick.

Spurs then went ahead seven minutes later as Harry Winks played in Ryan Sessegnon whose cross from the right was tucked home by Matt Doherty.

Tottenham doubled their lead just five minutes later as Dejan Kulusevski picked up the ball to the right hand side of the Whites box and weaved his way past several men before firing a low finish past Illan Meslier.

TOO EASY: Dejan Kulusevski, left, races off to celebrate after putting Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 up against Leeds United at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds were then denied by the frame of the goal as Robin Koch's shot from inside the area bounced back off the post and Spurs bagged a third in the 27th minute when Harry Kane converted a cross from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg at a tight angle.

Spurs created more chances after the break but Leeds squandered a glorious chance to pull a goal back in the 76th minute when Stuart Dallas beat Hugo Lloris as he looked to clear but saw his shot cleared off the line by Ben Davies.

There was more pain for United in the 84th minute as Kane played in Son Heung-min who made no mistake and rifled home past Meslier and United were denied by the frame of the goal for a second time in the 90th minute as Raphinha's free-kick crashed back off the post.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Struijk (Kloch 46), Firpo, Koch, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Harrison (Rodrigo 46), James. Subs not used: Klaesson, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kenneh, Summerville, Gelhardt, Roberts.

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Winks, Sessegnon (Emerson 78); Kulusevski (Bergwijn 78), Kane, Son (Scarlett 85). Subs not used: Austin, Reguilon, Rodon, Sanchez, White, Devine.