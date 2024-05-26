Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds took on Southampton in the Championship play-off final for a place in the Premier League.

Leeds United will play Championship football again next season after Sunday's play-off final against Southampton ended in a 1-0 defeat at Wembley.

The Whites began well but without overly troubling Saints keeper Alex McCarthy whose side went ahead in the 24th minute through clinical striker Adam Armstrong who had been played in by Will Smallbone.

Leeds had plenty of possession after the break but Daniel Farke's Whites were unable to find a way back and face another season in the Championship next term after a third defeat of the campaign to Southampton.

Leeds and in particular 18-year-old Archie Gray made a bright start, Gray storming forward from right back before firing just wide in the third minute.

A few minutes later, Willy Gnonto worked his way to the edge of the box but his low shot while off balance was easily saved by Saints stopper Alex McCarthy.

Leeds were pressing Southampton hard but the Whites survived a huge scare in the 12th minute as Adam Armstrong was picked out free in the box but the striker opted for a cutback and the Whites eventually cleared.

Nevertheless, it turned the tide and the Saints then won a free kick on the edge of the box from which Illan Meslier was forced to parry Will Smallbone's decent attempt wide.

Leeds survived the corner and looked to have seen off the sudden Saints threat as they looked to get back on top with more fast and aggressive pressing.

Yet from nothing, Southampton went ahead on the 26th minute as a flicked through ball from the outside of his foot from Will Smallbone played in top scorer Armstrong who took one touch to set himself before firing past Meslier into the bottom right corner.

Southampton were then dealt an injury blow as David Brooks was forced off and had to be replaced by Samuel Edozie with 35 minutes on the clock.

As Leeds looked to respond, a foul by Jan Bednarek on Georginio Rutter earnt the Saints centre-back a booking but a Leeds foul and caution then ended a promising Whites attack, Summerville penalised for going in on Taylor Harwood-Bellis as the ball ran loose in the Saints box.

Moments later, Southampton went very close to doubling their lead, a quickly taken free kick worked to Armstrong who turned and fired in a goalbound attempt that Meslier parried to safety.

Leeds were living on the edge and a big block from Joe Rodon was then needed to send yet another Armstrong shot wide after he was slipped in down the left and the Whites then survived the corner as Meslier punched the ball clear in the last act of the half.

Saints threatened just two minutes after the interval as Junior Firpo was skinned down the right by Edozie and the ball pulled back to Jack Stephens for a shot which was blocked.

Leeds then looked to hit straight back with Joe Rodon storming into the box but his advances were blocked and the ball was eventually worked to Summerville who sent a curler just wide.

Another promising move then ended with Rutter fizzing in a powerful cross which was cleared. Shortly afterwards, Rutter was sent in down the left of the Saints box and fouled by Taylor Harwood-Bellis who was booked.

Another Saints foul, this time on Gnonto, gave Leeds another free kick on the edge of the box but Summerville skied his shot well over the bar.

As the clock hit 65 minutes, Whites boss Farke made his first change as Dan James was brought on to replace Gnonto but Saints wasted a good chance to double their advantage moments later as Edozie was played in only to mess up his finish which was sent well wide.

The Championship's player of the year Summerville and also Glen Kamara were then substituted in the 74th minute as Jaidon Anthony and Connor Roberts were brought on.

One of Southampton's substitutes, Che Adams, was then booked for taking down Ethan Ampadu who looked to break away down the left but the free-kick came to nothing.

Time was running out and Farke then threw on young striker Mateo Joseph for Gray with seven minutes left. One minute later, the Saints were saved by the woodwork as a superb strike from James rattled the crossbar and bounced away to safety.

Rutter then wasted a good opening by lashing a shot over from the edge of the box, after which there was a big clash of heads between James and Kyle Walker-Peters.

After lengthy treatment, both players continued with their heads bandaged and Leeds had a minimum of nine minutes added time to draw themselves level.

In the fourth of those added minutes, James went close but his shot after an Anthony cutback was parried away by McCarthy. The contest went to a 101st minute but Southampton held firm without much further alarm to seal an immediate return to the Premier League for next term.

Leeds United: Meslier, Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo (Joseph 83); Gruev, Kamara (Roberts 74); Gnonto (James 65), Summerville (Anthony 74), Rutter, Piroe. Subs not used: Darlow, Byram, Cooper, Shackleton, Gelhardt.

Southampton: McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens; Aribo, Downes, Smallbone; Brooks (Edozie 35, Manning 83), Armstrong, Fraser (Adams 70). Subs not used: Lumley, Bree, Charles, Rothwell, Kamaldeen, Stewart.

Referee: John Brooks.