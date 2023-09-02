Leeds United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Two debuts but frustration as Whites draw blank

Leeds dominated possession from the outset but the first half ended goalless. Georgino Rutter wasi unable to convert arguably the best Leeds chance of the half in the 39th minute, the record signing played in by a lovely Crysencio Summerville through ball but seeing his shot from an acute angle palmed away by keeper Devis Vasquez.

The tricky Summerville had earlier been played in by Rutter in just the third minute but ran into traffic. After a great challenge by the excellent Archie Gray, Summerville then played in Joel Piroe who dragged his shot wide from the edge of the box as he played in the no 10 role.

Another attempt from the edge of the box from Summerville was sent over the bar while a small late flurry of Owls pressure including a couple of corners came to nothing.

HOME BLANK: For Leeds United and boss Daniel Farke, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Wednesday's best chance of the opening period fell to Josh Windass who attempted to flick home a cross but his attempt was easily saved by Whites stopper Illan Meslier with seven minutes on the clock.

The pattern of the game then initially continued after the break but with Gnonto having a superb half and causing plenty of problems down the left. Wednesday, though, gradually began to threaten themselves and Leeds received a huge let off when Callum Paterson smashed a glorious chance over the bar from the middle of a packed box.

Yet Summerville was denied by Vasquez when through on goal and Leeds wasted a particularly glorious opportunity themselves when Ethan Ampadu’s ball over the top played in Rutter who is left one-on-one with keeper Vasquez but could only place a weak shot straight into his hands.

Deadline week signings Djed Spence and Glen Kamara were then brought on in the final ten minutes and Spence immediately impressed but Leeds ran out of ideas as the Owls left with their first point.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling (Spence 81), Rodon, Struijk, Shackleton; Ampadu, Gray (Kamara 88); Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe. Subs not used: Darlow, Cresswell, Hjelde, Gyabi, Poveda, Joseph, Gelhardt.

Sheffield Wednesday: Vasquez, Paterson (Valentin 90), Bernard, B Diaby, Famewo, Delgado, Byers, Bannan, Windass, Gregory (Iorfa 67), Smith (Fletcher 70). Subs not used: Dawson, Ihiekwe, Palmer, Bakinson, Vaulks, Musaba.

Referee: Dean Whitestone.