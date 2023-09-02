Leeds United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Reaction, recap and analysis from Elland Road

Daniel Farke’s side recorded their first Championship victory of the new campaign at the fourth time of asking through last weekend’s 4-3 win at Ipswich Town. Farke then made six changes to his side for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup tie at League Two hosts Salford City who knocked Leeds out 9-8 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Four days later, the Whites hosted an Owls side who arrived bottom of the Championship and still without a point following four defeats from four. But that all changed at Elland Road as the Owls bagged their first point of the season through a goalless draw in which wastefulness in front of goal cost the Whites dear. Here is our recap of the day’s events plus reaction and analysis.