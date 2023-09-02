Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Live

Leeds United 0 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Reaction, recap and analysis from Elland Road

Leeds United hosted Sheffield Wednesday today in a Yorkshire derby for their final Championship game before the September international break.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 18:13 BST

Daniel Farke’s side recorded their first Championship victory of the new campaign at the fourth time of asking through last weekend’s 4-3 win at Ipswich Town. Farke then made six changes to his side for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup tie at League Two hosts Salford City who knocked Leeds out 9-8 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Four days later, the Whites hosted an Owls side who arrived bottom of the Championship and still without a point following four defeats from four. But that all changed at Elland Road as the Owls bagged their first point of the season through a goalless draw in which wastefulness in front of goal cost the Whites dear. Here is our recap of the day’s events plus reaction and analysis.

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday live

Show new updates
18:09 BST

Impressive

18:08 BST

The ratings

18:08 BST

Farke on stalemate

16:54 BST

Full time

0-0. Had chances, but so did Wednesday

16:53 BST

That will be it

90 + 4: Spence cross behind for a goal kick

16:53 BST

Final minute

90 + 4: Leeds pressing

16:52 BST

More frustration

90 + 2: Shack down the left but pass for Gnonto out for an Owls throw

16:51 BST

Danger

90 + : Wednesday free kick in the corner, Ampadu foul (looked to get the ball though)

16:50 BST

Added minutes

90: Just four of them

16:49 BST

Attendance

36,484

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Daniel FarkeSheffield WednesdaySheffieldElland RoadYorkshire