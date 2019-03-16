Leeds United 0 Sheffield United 1: Whites fall to Blades defeat as Basham strikes at Elland Road

Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday lunchtime at Elland Road in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa made one change to his matchday squad as Jack Clarke returned for the first time since his collapse at Middlesbrough in place of Izzy Brown on the bench who missed out through illness.

With two points separating the two Yorkshire rivals in the Championship table the fixture needed no introduction with an automatic promotion spot up for grabs behind leaders Norwich City.

Leeds knew that a point would ensure their slender advantage would be maintained in the hunt for Premier League football.

The hosts got off to the better start as 37,000 roared on Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison went close for Leeds with the latter volley over the bar from inside the box.

United pushed on and Tyler Roberts saw another golden chance to open the scoring fly wide as he saw a free header flash past the post.

For all their good work Leeds failed to break the deadlock as it was the visitors who finished the half on the front foot.

A John Fleck corner caused a scramble in the box before David McGoldrick headed over from underneath the crossbar.

Chris Basham has a glorious chance to give his side the advantage as he found himself one on one with Kiko Casilla but the goalkeeper did enough to hold up the defender as the half-time whistle went.

The second half continued in much the same pattern as the Blades enjoyed plenty of possession

Neither side was able to work an effort on goal until the hour mark as a Roberts rattled the post with a curling effort.

Leeds opened up the visitors with a lovely passing move as Pablo Hernandez found Mateusz Klich inside the box before his pull back saw the Wales international smash the upright.

With twenty minutes remaining disaster struck for Leeds.

Liam Cooper was caught flat-footed as Billy Sharp pounced on the loose ball to feed in Basham who struck low past Casilla.

The hosts rallied and Pontus Jansson saw a wonderful chance to level proceedings flash past the post as he prodded an effort wide from substitute Jack Clarke's low cross.

As added time was signalled Leeds were again caught out at the back.

Cooper failed to deal with another clearance with Sharp gathering to run through on goal.

Casilla charged out and took out the striker and was shown a straight red card by referee David Coote.

Jansson - who was carrying a knock to his knee - took the gloves with all three of Bielsa's subs used.

United pushed out but failed to work a chance on goal in the minutes that followed as the Blades held on for a crucial three points to leapfrog their counterparts into second in the Championship.

Leeds United: Casilla, Ayling, Jansson, Cooper, Alioski, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Roberts, Hernandez, Bamford. Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Shackleton, Dallas, Douglas, Berardi, Clarke, Gotts.

Sheffield United: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, Fleck, O'Connell, Basham, Sharp, Egan, Norwood, McGoldrick, Cranie. Subs: Lundstram, Dowell, Hogan, Coutts, Stearman, Duffy, Moore.

Referee: David Coote

Attendance: 37,004