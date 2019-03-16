Leeds United 0 Sheffield United 1: Patrick Bamford rues wasted chances in 'frustrating' Blades loss

STRIKER Patrick Bamford admitted Leeds United should have been 3-0 up before falling to Saturday's damaging 1-0 loss at home to automatic promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Leeds dominated the majority of the first half but squandered several golden opportunities with Jack Harrison firing the best of them over the bar from close range.

The Blades then hit Leeds with a sucker punch in the 71st minute when a mistake from skipper Liam Cooper let in Billy Sharp who set up Chris Basham to fire past Kiko Casilla for the only goal of the game.

Leeds then saw Casilla sent off for a professional foul on Sharp in the first minute of second half stoppage time as the Whites dropped out of the Championship's automatic promotion spots to third and one place behind the Blades.

"I think if you look at the first half, at half time we probably should have been 3-0 up," said Bamford.

"There were a fair few chances in the first half and we dominated the game over the 90 minutes comfortably and there wasn't really much more we could do apart from stick the goal away.

"I think it was one them games where if we scored one, we'd have probably gone on to get a few.

"We stopped them from playing and I think that's testament to how we played because we know they are a good attacking team.

"They have posed a lot of problems for a lot of different teams and in the first game of the season they obviously made it difficult for us.

"We managed to stop that and they were relying on counter attacks and mistakes and unfortunately it happens sometimes in football.

"I think we should have won the game to be honest but to come away with nothing is obviously very frustrating."