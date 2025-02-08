Leeds took on Millwall at Elland Road for a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Leeds United's unbeaten run is over along with this season's involvement in the FA Cup following a 2-0 defeat to Millwall in Saturday lunchtime's fourth round clash at Elland Road.

Whites boss Daniel Farke made ten changes to his side for whom 17-year-old attacking midfielder Sam Chambers was handed a full debut as he lined up on the right wing.

After a bright start by Millwall, Chambers began to threaten and the teenager was presented with a big chance for a moment to remember in the 12th minute as a Joe Rothwell free-kick was cleared into his path on the edge of he box.

Chambers, though, lashed a powerful effort over the bar after setting himself with neat control with his chest.

Leeds were beginning to get on top and a lovely ball from Isaac Schmidt then played in Chambers in down the right flank.

The teenager laid on an inviting pull back for Willy Gnonto but Gnonto's acrobatic attempt to convert was blocked by Lions keeper Liam Roberts.

Two more similarly dangerous crosses from Sam Byram and Chambers once more then came to nothing and instead Millwall went ahead after poor Leeds defending just before the half hour mark.

Gnonto and Schmidt lost the ball down the right in their own half, presenting possession to the dangerous Femi Azeez down the left wing.

Azeez then cut inside and easily went by Ethan Ampadu before unleashing a low shot which took a huge deflection off Josuha Guilavogui which left keeper Karl Darlow totally wrong footed as the ball spun its way into the bottom right corner.

Farke’s Whites looked to respond but Leeds and in particular Ampadu were given a huge let off just six minutes later as Millwall squandered a glorious chance to double their lead.

Ampadu was dispossessed by Mihalio Ivanovic in his own box as he looked to play out from the back and Ivanovic teed up Azeez whose shot smacked back off the woodwork.

Ivanovic should have scored on the follow up but sent his header wide and Millwall were then let off the hook themselves within the next minute.

Leeds quickly worked the ball up the other end of the pitch as Schmidt played in Chambers who made his way into the box but saw his low shot saved by keeper Roberts.

That proved the last big chance of the half which was also featured a booking for Guilavogui for a late challenge on Casper De Norre.

Ramazani was now looking the main Leeds threat but the winger saw a deflected shot saved by Roberts who also thwarted the Belgian by flying out of his box to clear as Ramazani chased Pascal Struijk's through ball.

There were no changes during the interval, after which Millwall threatened in the 48th minute as a cross from Wes Harding flew through the Whites box but only to Ampadu who was able to clear.

A few minutes later, Leeds were then denied by another fine Roberts save as the keeper tipped a Ramazani shot that was heading for the bottom right behind for a corner.

Millwall survived the corner - Roberts punching clear a cross - and the Lions then doubled their lead with the Whites out of shape after attacking the corner.

This time Guilavogui lost the ball in the middle of the park and Millwall sprayed the ball out down the left to Azeez who cut inside and fired home past Darlow.

Leeds looked to find a way back and the Whites were presented with a golden chance a few minutes later when referee Gavin Ward awarded them a very soft penalty for a very slight push on Gnonto.

Struijk stepped up to take the spot kick but his low shot towards the bottom right was kept out by a flying save from Roberts who tipped the ball on to the post and Leeds were unable to clear the rebound.

Whites boss Farke readied his substitutes but Millwall threatened a third through the excellent Azeez who again got in down the left and saw his cross hacked behind for a corner by Schmidt.

Ivanovic flicked a header wide from the corner, after which Junior Firpo and Manor Solomon were brought on for Chambers and Guilavogui. Millwall, though, were holding firm, an effort from Rothwell curled over the bar as the clock hit 74 minutes.

After being chopped down on the edge of the box, another Rothwell shot from a direct free kick produced another fine save from keeper Roberts who tipped away his effort that was heading for the bottom right.

Thereafter, a Whites comeback never looked likely, the Lions easily seeing out the remainder of the game including five minutes of added time as Leeds fell to their first defeat in 15 games.

Leeds United v Millwall: Darlow; Byram, Ampadu, Struijk, Schmidt; Guilavogui, Rothwell; Gnonto, Ramazani, Chambers, Joseph. Subs: Meslier, Bogle, Firpo, Debayo, Gruev, Tanaka, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe.