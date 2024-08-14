Leeds United 0 Middlesbrough 3: Elland Road boos as Whites crash out of Carabao Cup

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United took on Middlesbrough at Elland Road for a place in the Carabao Cup second round.

Leeds United crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Elland Road boos as Middlesbrough caused the shaky Whites chaos en route to a 3-0 victory in Wednesday night's first round clash in West Yorkshire.

Both bosses made plenty of changes to their teams, Daniel Farke making eight and Michael Carrick seven but both still lining up with strong XIs packed with experience.

Former Leeds midfielder Jonny Howson captained Boro for whom ex-Whites favourite Luke Ayling was named on the bench.

Ayling was given a terrific reception by the Elland Road crowd and his former side began brightly, Junior Firpo denied by the outstretched boot of keeper Sol Brynn after being slipped in down the left of the area in the third minute.

But a worrying sign of what was to come arrived two minutes later as Boro went close through Delano Burgzog who skinned Max Wober and got into the box only to see his shot deflected wide.

Boro's Anfernee Dijksteel then flicked the ball wide from the corner after a Josh Coburn header but Leeds responded and Sam Byram sent a header over the bar from an inviting Joe Rothwell free-kick.Playing on the right wing.

Joe Gelhardt was proving United's most dangerous attacker and sent a shot on the stretch over the bar but Boro ended the half with the better chances despite plenty of Leeds possession.

As a cross was cleared, a firm drive from Aidan Morris from the edge of the box was well held by Karl Darlow and Coburn then caused Wober more problems, turning the Austrian in the box to a cross from the left and firing wide.

The half then ended with one more Boro chance as Alex Gilbert was afforded too much space on the edge of the area but his attempted curler sailed wide as the first half ended goalless.

Boro then began the second half with plenty of possession and the Riversiders went went ahead in the 50th minute through a fine individual goal from Anfernee Dijksteel who cut in from the right and skipped past Brenden Aaronson and Junior Firpo before firing home a low shot underneath Darlow.

Moments later, Boro almost doubled their lead through Delano Burgzog who saw two attempts blocked after another Boro break behind Firpo, Wober and Aaronson down the right.

But the visitors were causing Leeds all sorts of bother and Carrick’s side bagged a second goal on the hour mark through a rapid counter, Patrick Bamford dispossessed in his own half and Josh Coburn sending through a precise through ball for Burgzog who fired past Darlow to make it 0-2.

Things then nearly got even worse for Leeds as Burgzog was picked out from another break down the right but the forward saw two attempts blocked.

But Boro bagged a third goal in the 67th minute amid more awful Leeds defending, Coburn this time netting on the follow-up to a blocked Isaiah Jones shot after the Whites were picked apart by a few passes from a Karl Darlow goal kick.

Even then the onslaught continued and Coburn flashed a shot just wide after being played in behind Joe Rodon before Dijksteel hammered a fierce shot over the bar from the edge of the box.

Farke had made five substitutions in a bid to turn the tide but the damage had been done although Georginio Rutter was unlucky to see a thunderous drive smash back off the post, Piroe heading wide as he looked to follow up.

Nevertheless, the contest was completely done and there were confused looks as it was deemed necessary to announce eight minutes of added time, in which Boro were a whisker away from bagging a fourth through Finn Azaz who sent a lovely curled effort just wide from the edge of the box.