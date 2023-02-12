Leeds United 0 Manchester United 2: Whites attacker big threat but theme continues in defeat

The lively Crysencio Summerville had several good opportunities for the hosts but the Red Devils went ahead with ten minutes left when Marcus Rashford headed home a Luke Shaw cross. The visitors then added a second just five minutes later as Wout Weghorst played in Alejandro Garnacho who fired past Illan Meslier in off the post.

Roared on by an incredible crowd, Leeds began brightly and the Whites squandered a fine chance to ahead in the fourth minute when Summerville fired over from close range after the Red Devils failed to properly clear a Max Wober cross from the left.

Crunching tackles from Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie either side of the chance raised the noise levels even further and Summerville continually found plenty of space down the right flank.

MAIN THREAT: Crysencio Summerville for the Whites. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

The first Red Devils opening did not arrive until the 20th minute when Jadon Sancho found space down the right and pulled the ball back for Bruno Fernandes who sent a poor shot well wide.

Junior Firpo and Fred were both booked amid tackles aplenty and Leeds then squandered another chance to go ahead. Fine pressing from Jack Harrison saw the Whites midfielder rob a dithering Harry Maguire of possession at the back and Harrison raced towards goal from an angle but with defenders racing back and Maguire was able to recover and tackle.

The next chance belonged to the visitors as Fernandes attempted a deft finish from outside the box which Meslier saved. McKennie was then booked for catching Rashford as the game's yellow card count reached three.Leeds squandered another fine chance in the 43rd minute as brilliant control from Summerville took him behind the Red Devils back line from the right flank but a combination of David De Gea and Harry Maguire managed to keep his deflected effort out of the net.

But by far the best chance of the half fell the way of the Red Devils in the 46th minute after a mistake from Wober whose attempted clearance was charged down by Fernandes who was left facing Meslier in a one on one. Fernandes raced in on goal but Meslier produced a brilliant save with his feet to send Fernandes' effort behind for a corner which was sent narrowly wide.

There were no changes at the interval and Leeds made a flying start to the second half as Summerville immediately went close with a low shot from the edge of the box that De Gea tipped wide. McKennie sent a header over from the corner and Summerville then played in Bamford who could not control the ball and the Red Devils cleared. Another chance arrived as Summerville released Ayling whose cross from the right was flicked wide from a difficult angle by Harrison. Ayling was the next to go close as his shot from a cleared free-kick was deflected narrowly wide.

Georginio Rutter was then called for in the 58th minute to replace Bamford and Leeds continued in the ascendancy as a Robin Koch header from a corner was deflected wide. But only the crossbar denied the Red Devils an opener in the 63rd minute as Diogo Dalot let fly with a terrific attempt from the edge of the box which thumped back off the frame of the goal with Meslier beaten.

From similar range, Fred sent a similar attempt over the bar but back came Leeds and Gnonto cut in from the left before unleashing an attempt that was straight at De Gea. After brilliant play from Junior Firpo, a neatly executed overhead kick from Ayling was then saved by De Gea from a corner.

Brenden Aaronson was then brought on for Harrison with 16 minutes left and Leeds squandered another fine chance three minutes later as Summerville again got in behind the back line but saw his low shot across goal saved. Yet instead the visitors went in front just two minutes later through Rashford who got in between Wober and Firpo to head home a Luke Shaw cross from the left.

Matters then got worse for Leeds just five minutes later as Wout Weghorst's pass released Alejandro Garnacho who burst through down the left side and applied a neat finish with a shot that beat Meslier in off the post.

Leeds tried to rally and a curling effort from Aaronson was deflected just wide but the damage had been done as the Whites fell to another defeat. Rashford looked to have added a third for the visitors in the final minute when converting after being played in one on one but the forard was offside. It was a similar story for Weghorst who also netted in stoppage time but the striker was also offside.

Leeds United: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Adams, McKennie (Greenwood 86), Harrison (Aaronson 74); Summerville, Gnonto, Bamford (Rutter 57). Subs not used: Robles, Monteiro, Mullen, Kristensen, Gyabi, Joseph.

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot (Wan-Bissaka 73), Maguire, Shaw, Malacia (Martinez 61), Fred, Sabitzer, Sancho (Garnacho 61), Fernandes, Rashford (Elanga 90), Weghorst. Subs not used: Heaton, Lindelof, Varane, Pellistri, Iqbal.

Referee: Paul Tierney.