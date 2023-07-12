Farke gave minutes to 21 different players and Leeds created plenty of chances but so did the Red Devils who went ahead in the 67th minute through Noam Emeram who finished an attack that began with Pascal Struijk losing possession in his own half.

Poor defending again cost Leeds dear in the 81st minute as Joe Hugill was given the freedom to net in the middle of the box from an Emeram cross upon being played onside by a disjointed back line.

After a quiet opening, the Red Devils were only denied an opening goal in the 11th minute by a fine save from Kristoffer Klaesson who kept out a close-range effort from Hannibal following Amad's pullback.

START: For Georginio Rutter who comes forward in Wednesday's friendly against Manchester United in Oslo.

Amad sent the follow up attempt over the bar and Manchester United squandered another chance one minute later when Mason Mount picked the pocket of Jeremiah Mullen but sent his attempted chip over.

But Leeds went close in the 19th minute as a fine counter attack started by Georginio Rutter after a Jamie Shackleton challenge ended with Hannibal producing a fine sliding tackle to thwart Ian Poveda who was set for a tap-in from Luis Sinisterra's through ball.

A poor pass from Klaesson then let in the Red Devils for a fine chance which they were unable to convert as Omari Forson's shot was blocked by Jeremiah Mullen. Leeds then went close a few moments later as Poveda's cross from the left was cleared with Sam Greenwood lurking.

At the other end, another fine Red Devils opportunity went begging as Alvaro Fernandez sent a free header wide from a corner and the next attempt proved a wild one from Mount who spooned his shot from the edge of the area well over the bar.

But Leeds again went close on the half hour mark as a Rutter delivery flew through the area inches in front of a stretching Greenwood after Sinisterra's earlier attempt had been blocked.

As the game headed for half time, the Red Devils quickly worked the ball wide right to the dangerous Amad who rapidly cut inside but then curled his shot over the bar. Instead, the opening period ended goalless after chances for both sides, the Red Devils having the lion's share of them.

Whites boss Farke made ten changes during the half time break and his side squandered a good chance to go ahead in the 57th minute when a Lewis Bate corner picked out Pascal Struijk who could only head wide.

A good cross from Dan James was then gathered by keeper Matej Kovar before Leeds survived a scare in the 64th minute after brave keeping from Dani Van den Heuvel who dived at the feet of Joe Hugill to thwart the attacker but a scramble ensued from which Erik ten Hag's side were unable to convert.

But the Red Devils went ahead just two minutes later after Struijk's heavy touch was cut out by and the ball was worked to Noam Emeran who raced clear down the right channel before netting through Van den Heuvel's legs.

The goal shifted momentum but Leeds looked to respond and Mateo Joseph's dart to the byline was ended by a clearance for a corner which came to nothing.

From 20 yards out, an Archie Gray rocket flew into the side netting and Patrick Bamford was then flagged offside after rounding keeper Kovar upon being played in by Kris Moore.

James and Gelhardt then sent efforts over the bar from the edge of the area but the Red Devils doubled their tally in the 81st minute through Hugill who was left all alone to convert from an Emeran cross upon being played onside by a disjointed back line.