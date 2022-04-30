Leeds United 0 Manchester City 4 reaction: Whites concede twice from set pieces, Stuart Dallas stretchered off

Jesse Marsch's Whites have five more games in which to ensure their Premier League survival and the teatime clash against Pep Guardiola's side is the first instalment of consecutive fixtures against three of the division's top four.
A trip to Arsenal and then home clash against Chelsea is next for Leeds who are five points clear of the drop zone but having played one game more than third-bottom Everton.
Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed XIs followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.
Leeds United 0 Manchester City 3 live
Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:34
- 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
- Leeds five points clear of the drop zone
- Third-bottom Everton have a game in hand
All eyes on Goodison tomorrow
Leeds badly need Chelsea to win there to keep the Toffees adrift.
Liam Cooper
Out shaking all the hands of the players, A proper captain. Leeds had their moments and their chances but City different class and Leeds just too wasteful in the final third. Full reaction to follow.
FULL TIME
Leeds 0 City 4.
A bullet finish
By Fernandinho after Struijk’s clearance went straight to him after Sterling had wriggled into the box
Goal City
90 + 3: Fernandinho
CHANCE LEEDS
90 + 1: Raphinha plays in Klich whose cross reaches Gelhardt, low shot saved by Ederson’s legs
Three minutes added time
CHANCE CITY
90 + 1: Free header by Gundogan sent wide
HUGE CHANCE LEEDS
90: Brilliant by Gelhardt, lovely ball in for James who rounds Ederson but shot cleared off the line via a Cancelo header. Greenwood shot then blocked
CHANCE CITY
88: Cancelo one on one with Meslier but Meslier saves