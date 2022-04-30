Leeds United 0 Manchester City 4 reaction: Whites concede twice from set pieces, Stuart Dallas stretchered off

Leeds United face title-chasing Manchester City at Elland Road this evening - and you can follow all of the latest developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 7:59 pm

Jesse Marsch's Whites have five more games in which to ensure their Premier League survival and the teatime clash against Pep Guardiola's side is the first instalment of consecutive fixtures against three of the division's top four.

A trip to Arsenal and then home clash against Chelsea is next for Leeds who are five points clear of the drop zone but having played one game more than third-bottom Everton.

Our live blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up and confirmed XIs followed by live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.

HOSTING THE CHAMPIONS: Leeds United will face a Manchester City side looking to successfully defend their Premier League crown in this evening's clash at Elland Road, above. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Leeds United 0 Manchester City 3 live

Last updated: Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:34

  • 5.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • Leeds five points clear of the drop zone
  • Third-bottom Everton have a game in hand
Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:34

All eyes on Goodison tomorrow

Leeds badly need Chelsea to win there to keep the Toffees adrift.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:33

Liam Cooper

Out shaking all the hands of the players, A proper captain. Leeds had their moments and their chances but City different class and Leeds just too wasteful in the final third. Full reaction to follow.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:28

FULL TIME

Leeds 0 City 4.

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:28

A bullet finish

By Fernandinho after Struijk’s clearance went straight to him after Sterling had wriggled into the box

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:27

Goal City

90 + 3: Fernandinho

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:25

CHANCE LEEDS

90 + 1: Raphinha plays in Klich whose cross reaches Gelhardt, low shot saved by Ederson’s legs

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:25

Three minutes added time

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:24

CHANCE CITY

90 + 1: Free header by Gundogan sent wide

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:24

HUGE CHANCE LEEDS

90: Brilliant by Gelhardt, lovely ball in for James who rounds Ederson but shot cleared off the line via a Cancelo header. Greenwood shot then blocked

Saturday, 30 April, 2022, 19:21

CHANCE CITY

88: Cancelo one on one with Meslier but Meslier saves

