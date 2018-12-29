Leeds United 0 Hull City 2: Honest Adam Forshaw not seeking excuses and confident of long-term success

MIDFIELDER Adam Forshaw gave an honest assessment of Leeds United's 2-0 loss at home to Hull City, refusing to blame the hectic Festive fixture schedule and admitting the Tigers had executed a "great job" at Elland Road.

The Whites midfielder also insisted United would be fine in the long run if repeating the recent performances that have taken Leeds to the top of the league.

Leeds fell to a first defeat in eight games as a run of seven-straight wins was brought to an abrupt end via a Jarrod Bowen double.

United had chances throughout the contest with Pablo Hernandez, Luke Ayling and Tyler Roberts all seeing efforts cleared off the line but Forshaw refused to attribute the loss to bad luck or on the demands of taking in a third game in seven days.

The midfielder admitted Leeds had blown a chance to open up a six-point gap at the top of the table with Norwich City losing 4-3 at home to Derby County but Forshaw said he was heartened by the number of chances his men created and confident of long-term success.

Asked if the defeat was a case of the Festive schedule taking its toll or Hull perfectly executing their game plan, Forshaw said: "I don't think you can say that about us.

"They are in the same boat, everyone is playing games every three days or what have you.

"To be fair they went in front and they were really organised.

"They did a great job and we struggled to break them down.

"One thing I would say is we are still creating a lot of chances.

"I think you would be worried if we weren't creating chances so that is a positive, definitely."

Assessing whether United were just out of luck against the Tigers, Forshaw reasoned: "Maybe but you get your fair share throughout the season.

"I don't think you can rely on excuses or luck or anything like that too much.

"I think if we keep putting the performances in then we will be more than all right.

"We have seen the results now that have finished now and it was a chance missed but I think they (Norwich) will be thinking the same as well.

"We can only focus on the next one now and try and put it right."