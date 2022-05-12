Leeds United 0 Chelsea 3: Reaction and recap, Dan James sent off, Jack Harrison injured

Leeds United face historic rivals Chelsea at Elland Road this evening knowing a positive result would take them out of the drop zone - and you can keep up to date with all of the developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 12:57 pm

Jesse Marsch's Whites are approaching their third-last game of the Premier League season in the bottom three following Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on a day when relegation rivals Everton won at Leicester City by the same score.

Leeds are third-bottom and level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley, both sides having three games left but the Clarets have a far superior goal difference.

United are one point behind the fifth-bottom Toffees who have an extra game remaining and Frank Lampard's side are away at already-relegated Watford tonight in a 7.45pm kick-off tonight.

CRUCIAL CLASH: As Leeds United and Chelsea lock horns at Elland Road, above, tonight. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Burnley, though, do not play until Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur meaning even a point against Thomas Tuchel's Blues this evening would haul the Whites out of the bottom three.

Chelsea sit third in the table but the Blues are yet to seal a top-four finish to guarantee Champions League football for next term and the Stamford Bridge outfit face Liverpool on Saturday early evening in the FA Cup final.

Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed XIs and then live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.

Leeds United 0 Chelsea 3 recap

Last updated: Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 19:13

  • 7.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • A point would take third-bottom Leeds out of the drop zone
  • Four changes as Bate, Cooper, Rodrigo and Struijk start
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 13:32

How we expect Leeds to line up

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 17:04

Beautiful.....but a positive result would be even prettier. Leeds United v Chelsea. Good evening from a sunny Elland Road.

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 17:30

Last Time Out: Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United

Joe Gelhardt’s maiden Premier League goal looked to have salvaged a point at Stamford Bridge back in December. But, a stoppage time penalty - dubiously awarded - for the hosts snatched away a share of the spoils in West London.

Joe Gelhardt scores his first Premier League goal at Stamford Bridge
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 17:45

Managerial change at the bottom.

Roy Hodgson will be replaced by Forest Green Rovers’ Rob Edwards at the end of the season.

The Hornets still have three games to play with Hodgson at the helm. First up tonight: Everton at Vicarage Road.

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 18:00

The ‘Big Six'

Leeds United’s record against the ‘Top Six’ this season: Played 11, Lost 11

A run which needs to change this evening.

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 18:02

Leeds players check out the pitch

Bate and Shackleton among those there.

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 18:03

Arrivals at Elland Road.

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 18:10

Teams arriving

Team coaches pulling in, players disembarking and checking out the turf.

We’re less than half an hour away from team news at Elland Road.

Kalvin Phillips disembarks the team coach
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 18:18

Liam Cooper

Is here. And Archie Gray again too.

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 18:38

Four changes - Bate starts

Leeds United v Chelsea: Meslier, Cooper, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Phillips, Bate, Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James. Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Hjelde, Cresswell, Shackleton, Klich, Gray, Gelhardt, Greenwood.

