Leeds United 0 Chelsea 3 live: Dan James red carded, Jack Harrison off injured

Jesse Marsch's Whites are approaching their third-last game of the Premier League season in the bottom three following Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on a day when relegation rivals Everton won at Leicester City by the same score.
Leeds are third-bottom and level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley, both sides having three games left but the Clarets have a far superior goal difference.
United are one point behind the fifth-bottom Toffees who have an extra game remaining and Frank Lampard's side are away at already-relegated Watford tonight in a 7.45pm kick-off tonight.
Burnley, though, do not play until Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur meaning even a point against Thomas Tuchel's Blues this evening would haul the Whites out of the bottom three.
Chelsea sit third in the table but the Blues are yet to seal a top-four finish to guarantee Champions League football for next term and the Stamford Bridge outfit face Liverpool on Saturday early evening in the FA Cup final.
Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed XIs and then live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.
Leeds United 0 Chelsea 3 live
Last updated: Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:27
- 7.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
- A point would take third-bottom Leeds out of the drop zone
- Four changes as Bate, Cooper, Rodrigo and Struijk start
Applause
From the Whites players for the brilliant support - stuck with Leeds right through
Full time
Leeds United 0 Chelsea 3 - James red card hardly a help but outclassed
Added time
90: Three minutes added time
CHANCE CHELSEA
90: Mount fires wide from the edge of the box after a corner was cleared
Gelhardt
88: Again having an impact, even in these circumstances, has to start on Sunday - but will he? You’d have your doubts
Attendance
36,549 - a continuous We All Love Leeds led by the South Stand
CHANCE CHELSEA
86: Blues break after Gelhardt loses the ball. Ziyech curls wide from the edge of the box.
Chance Leeds
85: Good play by Gelhardt, sends in a cross for Koch who heads over
Goal Chelsea
83: Terible defending, mainly Llorente losing the ball in a dangerous position. Ball worked to Lukaku who fires home
CHANCE CHELSEA
80: Chelsea come again, Lukaku shot from inside the box deflected wide