Leeds United 0 Chelsea 3 live: Dan James red carded, Jack Harrison off injured

Leeds United face historic rivals Chelsea at Elland Road this evening knowing a positive result would take them out of the drop zone - and you can keep up to date with all of the developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 9:35 pm

Jesse Marsch's Whites are approaching their third-last game of the Premier League season in the bottom three following Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on a day when relegation rivals Everton won at Leicester City by the same score.

Leeds are third-bottom and level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley, both sides having three games left but the Clarets have a far superior goal difference.

United are one point behind the fifth-bottom Toffees who have an extra game remaining and Frank Lampard's side are away at already-relegated Watford tonight in a 7.45pm kick-off tonight.

CRUCIAL CLASH: As Leeds United and Chelsea lock horns at Elland Road, above, tonight. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Burnley, though, do not play until Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur meaning even a point against Thomas Tuchel's Blues this evening would haul the Whites out of the bottom three.

Chelsea sit third in the table but the Blues are yet to seal a top-four finish to guarantee Champions League football for next term and the Stamford Bridge outfit face Liverpool on Saturday early evening in the FA Cup final.

Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed XIs and then live match updates and analysis from Elland Road.

Leeds United 0 Chelsea 3 live

Last updated: Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:27

  • 7.30pm kick-off at Elland Road
  • A point would take third-bottom Leeds out of the drop zone
  • Four changes as Bate, Cooper, Rodrigo and Struijk start
Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:27

Applause

From the Whites players for the brilliant support - stuck with Leeds right through

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:25

Full time

Leeds United 0 Chelsea 3 - James red card hardly a help but outclassed

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:22

Added time

90: Three minutes added time

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:21

CHANCE CHELSEA

90: Mount fires wide from the edge of the box after a corner was cleared

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:19

Gelhardt

88: Again having an impact, even in these circumstances, has to start on Sunday - but will he? You’d have your doubts

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:18

Attendance

36,549 - a continuous We All Love Leeds led by the South Stand

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:18

CHANCE CHELSEA

86: Blues break after Gelhardt loses the ball. Ziyech curls wide from the edge of the box.

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:16

Chance Leeds

85: Good play by Gelhardt, sends in a cross for Koch who heads over

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:15

Goal Chelsea

83: Terible defending, mainly Llorente losing the ball in a dangerous position. Ball worked to Lukaku who fires home

Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 21:12

CHANCE CHELSEA

80: Chelsea come again, Lukaku shot from inside the box deflected wide

