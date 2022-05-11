Leeds United 0 Chelsea 3 live: Dan James red carded, Jack Harrison off injured

Jesse Marsch's Whites are approaching their third-last game of the Premier League season in the bottom three following Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Arsenal on a day when relegation rivals Everton won at Leicester City by the same score.

Leeds are third-bottom and level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley, both sides having three games left but the Clarets have a far superior goal difference.

United are one point behind the fifth-bottom Toffees who have an extra game remaining and Frank Lampard's side are away at already-relegated Watford tonight in a 7.45pm kick-off tonight.

CRUCIAL CLASH: As Leeds United and Chelsea lock horns at Elland Road, above, tonight. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Burnley, though, do not play until Sunday's lunchtime kick-off at Tottenham Hotspur meaning even a point against Thomas Tuchel's Blues this evening would haul the Whites out of the bottom three.

Chelsea sit third in the table but the Blues are yet to seal a top-four finish to guarantee Champions League football for next term and the Stamford Bridge outfit face Liverpool on Saturday early evening in the FA Cup final.