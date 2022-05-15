Leeds will be relegated bar a goal difference miracle if Jesse Marsch's side fail to pick up at least a point from either today's 2pm kick-off against the Seagulls or next Sunday's season finale at Brentford.

But United's destiny is already out of their own hands as third-bottom Leeds are level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley but having played a game more and with a far worse goal difference.

Fifth-bottom Everton are now two points ahead of Leeds and with an additional game left, plus a far better goal difference.

HOME FINALE: As Leeds United take on Brighton in an enormous fixture at Elland Road.

Fifteenth-placed Southampton are the only other team who could mathematically go down to join Watford and Norwich City who have already been consigned to the drop.

However, the Saints would need a miracle set of results considering that they are six points ahead of Leeds and also have a far better goal difference.

Burnley, Leeds and Everton are all in action today and our live blog below will keep you up to date with everything on a potentially decisive day including.

Our blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, confirmed XIs and then live match updates and analysis from Elland Road as the Whites take on the Seagulls.

The game is not being broadcast live on TV.

Burnley are the first team of the relegation-battling trio in action today when they visit top-four chasing Tottenham Hotspur in a 12 noon kick-off.