Leeds will be relegated bar a goal difference miracle if Jesse Marsch's side fail to pick up at least a point from either today's 2pm kick-off against the Seagulls or next Sunday's season finale at Brentford.
But United's destiny is already out of their own hands as third-bottom Leeds are level on points with fourth-bottom Burnley but having played a game more and with a far worse goal difference.
Fifth-bottom Everton are now two points ahead of Leeds and with an additional game left, plus a far better goal difference.
Fifteenth-placed Southampton are the only other team who could mathematically go down to join Watford and Norwich City who have already been consigned to the drop.
However, the Saints would need a miracle set of results considering that they are six points ahead of Leeds and also have a far better goal difference.
Burnley, Leeds and Everton are all in action today and our live blog below will keep you up to date with everything on a potentially decisive day including.
Our blog will bring you all the pre-match build-up, confirmed XIs and then live match updates and analysis from Elland Road as the Whites take on the Seagulls.
The game is not being broadcast live on TV.
Burnley are the first team of the relegation-battling trio in action today when they visit top-four chasing Tottenham Hotspur in a 12 noon kick-off.
Everton are at home to Brentford at 4.30pm.
Leeds United 0 Brighton 1 live
Last updated: Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 14:41
- 2pm kick-off at Elland Road
- United’s last home game
- Burnley away at Spurs at noon
Corner Leeds
41: After a Joffy pass and good work from Raphinha down the right
Chance Leeds
40; Good pressing, ball worked to Phillips who drives wide from the edge of the box
HUGE CHANCE BRIGHTON
37: Trossard in one one one after another long ball, so so easy. Through the middle. Koch gets a crucial foot in and Mac Allister then skews a shot wide
CHANCE BRIGHTON
33: Looping header from March from a Trossard cross from the left this time just over, Trossard got in down the left via a simple long ball behind Llorente
Chance Leeds
27: Harrison who has been lively wallops a powerful shot wide from the edge of the box
25: As Rodrigo loses the ball again
Fury at that goal
22: Leeds were in with a great chance to go ahead but Rodrigo took an age to play in Harrison and was intercepted. Brighton immediatly countered but Welbeck still had plenty to do. But he managed to completely shrug off Llorente before converting past Meslier. Terrible from Rodrigo and then Llorente. Moans and groans and all Brighton now.
Goal Brighton
21: Terrible by Leeds, what a mess
And again. CHANCE BRIGHTON
19: Gross played in down the right, good chance in the box, firm low shot saved by Meslier
Big warning signs
17: Down the right. Brighton getting in way too easy down that side behind Firpo