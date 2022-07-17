Leeds United 0 Aston Villa 1: 'Friendly' marred by Whites injury after Illan Meslier heroics

Villa bagged the only goal of the game midway through the first half when Danny Ings converted a penalty awarded after Leif Davis had handballed in his attempts to cut out an Ings cross.

Ings coolly slotted the ball home into the bottom left corner as Villa finally beat Whites 'keeper Illan Meslier who had saved a Philippe Coutinho spot kick in the first half.

Meslier had produced a stunning save to keep out both Coutinho's penalty and his attempt at a rebound.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SOLE STRIKE: Aston Villa striker Danny Ings fires home the only goal of the game from the penalty spot in Sunday's pre-season friendly against Leeds United at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

Moments later, United's French 'keeper tipped an attempted dinked finish from Ollie Watkins over the bar after Coutinho had played in the striker one on one.

Leeds had good chances themselves, a firm Dan James drive tipped wide by Robin Olsen and James later fired wide when following up a Patrick Bamford shot which was parried back into the box.

James was also denied by Olsen from point blank range in the second half.

But a game that featured numerous strong challenges which irked United's players was marred by an injury to 16-year-old midfielder Gray in the 70th minute.

Gray was brought on as one of five substitutes in the 62nd minute and the teen found himself booked five minutes later for a tackle on Emi Buendia.

Gray was perplexed as he looked to have won the ball but just three minutes later Gray was left on the receiving end of a crunching tackle by John McGinn.

McGinn looked to have caught Gray around his ankle area and the teenager immediately went to the floor and stayed grounded, clearly in pain.