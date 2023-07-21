Leeds United 0 AS Monaco 2: Recap, reaction and analysis of defeat in pre-season friendly
Daniel Farke’s Whites took on Monaco in a 4pm kick-off at York City’s LNER Community Stadium and fell to a 2-0 defeat after a goalless first half. Here is our match recap plus reaction and analysis of the reverse at the home of the Minstermen.
Leeds United 0 AS Monaco 2
Daniel Farke on Max Wober, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Junior Firpo.
The player ratings
Max Wober update
Full time
A 2-0 defeat, reaction to follow
Chances Leeds
90: Bamford is in, big chance, but shot deflected just behind for a goal kick, Cresswell header saved from the corner. A strong committed tackle from Gelhardt before that
CHANCE Monaco
85: Golovin played in this time, should be 0-3, squirms his shot wide of the right hand post
That’s flattened Leeds a bit
82: Still having plenty of the ball but flattening out, good running from Gelhardt through the middle looking to open things up, he looks a good shout for the no 10 role.
Goal Monaco
78: Applause for a fine headed finish from some waty out from Volland, curling cross from the left, firm header loops over Meslier into the top corner
Last 15
75: Monaco sitting very deep, Leeds zipping it about, Bamford almost through with a ball over the top
Aguliar
72: Not surprisngly subbed after that, hardly looked the best repair