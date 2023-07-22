Leeds United 0 AS Monaco 2: Impressive debut and club return but chances missed by Whites

Farke gave a debut to new summer signing Ethan Ampadu who started in centre midfield and the 22-year-old impressed as the first half ended 0-0, Leeds guilty of squandering chances in front of goal.

The Whites again pushed forward after the break but a period of strong pressure from Monaco led to the French side going ahead through a Wissam Ben Yedder penalty awarded for Willy Gnonto dangling a leg as Leeds looked to clear a corner.

