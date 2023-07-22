Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United 0 AS Monaco 2: Impressive debut and club return but chances missed by Whites

Leeds United’s first game in front of fans on home soil under new boss Daniel Farke ended in defeat as AS Monaco recorded a 2-0 victory at York City’s LNER Community Stadium.
By Lee Sobot
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 17:58 BST- 1 min read

Farke gave a debut to new summer signing Ethan Ampadu who started in centre midfield and the 22-year-old impressed as the first half ended 0-0, Leeds guilty of squandering chances in front of goal.

The Whites again pushed forward after the break but a period of strong pressure from Monaco led to the French side going ahead through a Wissam Ben Yedder penalty awarded for Willy Gnonto dangling a leg as Leeds looked to clear a corner.

The second half also featured a Whites return for Sam Byram who has been training with Leeds and was brought on as a second half substitute but Monaco bagged a second goal through a fantastic bullet header finish from Kevin Holland from a left flank cross.

