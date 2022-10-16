Leeds United 0 Arsenal 1: Dominant Whites pay penalty for missed chances before late VAR dismay

Leeds made a bright start but fell behind in the 35th minute when a terrible crossfield pass from Rodrigo found Bukayo Saka who played a one-two with Martin Odegaard before firing past Illan Meslier from a tight angle.

The Whites were then awarded a penalty in the 64th minute as William Saliba controlled a cross with his arm but Bamford rolled his spot kick wide of the post having replaced Rodrigo at the half-time break.

As part of a crazy afternoon at Elland Road, Leeds were then awarded another penalty in the 92nd minute after Gabriel kicked out at Bamford, for which the Gunners defender was initially sent off.

GOLDEN CHANCE: Patrick Bamford sends his penalty wide. Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images.

But VAR instructed referee Chris Kavanagh to check for a foul from Bamford on his monitor and the man in the middle returned to overturn both the awarding of the spot kick and the red card.

The Whites initially lined up with Jack Harrison in the no 10 role but the opening of the game was halted after just 69 seconds due to a power surge in Beeston which reset the game's technology.

Leeds were able to reset the technology quickly but the Premier League needed time to reset their systems at Stockley Park and both sets of players eventually headed back to the dressing rooms some ten minutes after the pause in play.

Action eventually resumed at 2.40pm but with only two minutes on the clock and Leeds fashioned the game's first chance within 60 seconds of the restart as Luis Sinisterra cut inside before unleashing a low drive that whistled past the left hand post.

The Whites made an impressive start and Brenden Aaronson and Rodrigo linked up well before Rodrigo found space on the right and cut into the box before unleashing a low shot that was blocked and cleared.

At the other end, a crucial header on the stretch from Rasmus Kristensen just about prevented Gabriel Martinelli from being picked out in the area by a right flank cross.

A threatening low drive from Martin Odegaard was then inadvertently blocked by Gabriel Jesus before Illan Meslier smartly gathered a cross but back came Leeds and another raking low shot from Sinisterra was deflected just wide for a corner.

Arsenal survived an almighty scramble from the subsequent corner and the Gunners then broke to fashion a chance for Jesus who could only chip the ball over from a few yards out.

Sinisterra continued to cause Arsenal bother and the winger was played in down the left before teeing up Rodrigo whose effort was deflected wide.

Another threatening move after a fine reverse pass from Rodrigo ended with Aaronson sending an outswinging cross/shot wide before Jesus won a free-kick for Arsenal which was taken by Odegaard but saved by Meslier.

But Arsenal went ahead in the 35th minute when a terrible crossfield pass from Rodrigo went backwards and found Saka who played a one two with Odegaard before bursting into the box and beating Meslier at his near post from a tight angle with a rising finish.

Leeds looked to respond but Rodrigo and then Marc Roca were unable to find the right pass from openings before Jack Harrison curled an attempt over from the edge of the box.

Odegaard then had the final attempt of the half with a low shot from the edge of the area that Meslier easily saved before a ‘half’ that lasted 83 minutes and 53 seconds was drawn to a close.

Bamford was brought on during the break as Rodrigo made way and Bamford looked to have scored within 37 seconds of the restart when smashing the ball home from close range after a Harrison knockdown to a Roca cross but the striker was judged to have fouled Gabriel.

Harrison was now on the right flank with Aaronson at no 10 and Sinisterra on the left but Arsenal threatened next as Odegaard's shot hit the midriff of Koch before going behind for a corner.

But a heavy touch from Saliba then let in Bamford who had Aaron Ramsdale to beat from the edge of the box but the ‘keeper blocked his shot and then smothered the rebound.

Leeds worked another opening for Bamford a couple of minutes later but the striker could not get a shot away in the box and the forward was dispossessed.

The Whites were firmly on the front foot and were eventually awarded a penalty in the 61st minute as Saliba controlled a Roca cross with his arm in the box.

Referee Kavanagh waved away United's furious protests and play continued for two minutes as Arsenal attacked but VAR instructed Kavanagh to check the incident on his monitor and the official eventually returned to point to the spot.

Saliba was booked and Bamford stepped up to take the penalty but the Whites no 9 rolled his attempt wide. Leeds continued to pile on the pressure and Aaronson raced away down the left before squaring to Sinisterra whose powerful low shot was blocked.

Bamford was then played in again by Harrison in the 70th minute but Ramsdale again rushed out to block his shot and Kavanagh was not interested in claims for a foul for a shirt pull.

Harrison was then replaced by Mateusz Klich in the 76th minute and moments later Aaronson fired in low attempt from the edge of the box which Ramsdale palmed wide.

Whites boss Jesse Marsch then made a third change with six minutes left as Crysencio Summerville replaced Roca but Arsenal went close moments later when former Whites loanee and second half substitute Eddie Nketiah's flick from a corner found the side netting.

Two minutes later, Aaronson’s cross presented a golden chance for Summerville who could only sky the ball over the bar from the middle of the box.

Joe Gelhardt then replaced Sinisterra and Leeds were given six minutes of added time to get the very least that they deserved.

Incredibly, the Whites were then awarded another penalty in the 92nd minute after Gabriel kicked out at Bamford in the area and Gabriel was shown a straight red card.

But Gabriel felt Bamford had initially barged him over and Kavanagh was instructed to once again visit his monitor.

After several looks, the referee returned to overturn both the awarding of the penalty and the red card for Gabriel who was instead booked.

Meslier then went up for one last corner in the 99th minute but Arsenal cleared and somehow survived to leave Elland Road with all three points.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Adams, Roca (Summerville 84); Sinisterra (Gelhardt 89), Harrison (Klich 76); Aaronson, Rodrigo (Bamford 46). Subs not used: Klaesson, Ayling, Firpo, Llorente, Greenwood.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White (Tierney 76), Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Xhaka, Saka (Holding 82), Odegaard (Vieira 73), Martinelli, Jesus (Nketiah 81). Subs not used: Turner, Soares, Lokonga, Nelson, Marquinhos.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh.

