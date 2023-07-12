Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United highlights: Whites defeated by second half goals in Oslo friendly Farke bow

Leeds United begin their pre-season schedule this afternoon when they take on arch-rivals Manchester United in Oslo.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:01 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:55 BST

The Whites will be roared on by the thousands-strong contingent of Leeds supporters based in the Norwegian capital and those who have travelled from further afield.

Scandinavia has long-since been home to scores of Leeds fans and the country has a proud history of Norwegians representing the club with strong Elland Road links to this day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New boss Daniel Farke takes charge of the team for the first time but will be without several key players, some of whom are finalising transfers elsewhere such as Rodrigo and Rasmus Kristensen, while others including Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville remain on their summer break after international commitments throughout June.

Leeds take on Man United at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion this afternoon (Pic: Getty Images)Leeds take on Man United at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion this afternoon (Pic: Getty Images)
Leeds take on Man United at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion this afternoon (Pic: Getty Images)

Team news, goal and score updates, match analysis and Farke quotes will be dropping in here throughout the afternoon.

Kick-off at the Ullevaal Stadion is from 4pm BST (5pm local time). Follow all the updates here.

Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United LIVE

Show new updates
17:51 BST

FT: Leeds 0-2 Man United

17:42 BST

GOAL! 2-0 Man Utd - Hugill

81’ Hugill converts first time from Emeran’s pass. Drameh playing him onside after Ayling stepped up. Poor defending, out of nothing.

17:38 BST

Not troubling the ‘keeper

78’ James curls one over after cutting inside.

17:35 BST

What a strike that would’ve been...

74’ CHANCE. Gray thunders one into the sidenetting, left footed. Thought it was in for a second. But it wasn’t. Joseph and James just linked up well prior to that, before the latter’s poor end product.

17:28 BST

GOAL! Man Utd 1-0

67’ Struijk heavy touch cut out, Noam Emeran played into the space where the centre-back would have been, inside Drameh and he finishes beyond Van den Heuvel.

17:25 BST

Brave save

63’ Van den Heuvel dives bravely at Hugill’s feet to deny the Man United forward a clean strike on goal. Man United recover the ball but can’t find a route to goal as Leeds bodies flock back, allowing VdH to get back to his line.

17:17 BST

CHANCE

56’ Struijk with a big leap from Lewis Bate’s corner, jumps high and heads wide of the mark. Nobody with him. Should’ve been the opener.

17:16 BST

Foooootwork

56’ Gelhardt turns it on in the centre with some lovely skill, Ayling runs onto it on the right and cross deflects behind for a corner.

17:16 BST

Kris n Carry

55’ Kris Moore has stepped out and carried the ball forward twice since the break, done so very well both times. Leeds enjoying much more of the ball vs a team of youngsters.

17:15 BST

Looking good

55’ Leeds faring better in the second half than how they began the first. A bit more territory, a bit more bite and co-ordination in their pressing.

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Daniel FarkeManchester UnitedTeam newsElland Road