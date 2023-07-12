The Whites will be roared on by the thousands-strong contingent of Leeds supporters based in the Norwegian capital and those who have travelled from further afield.

Scandinavia has long-since been home to scores of Leeds fans and the country has a proud history of Norwegians representing the club with strong Elland Road links to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New boss Daniel Farke takes charge of the team for the first time but will be without several key players, some of whom are finalising transfers elsewhere such as Rodrigo and Rasmus Kristensen, while others including Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville remain on their summer break after international commitments throughout June.

Leeds take on Man United at Oslo's Ullevaal Stadion this afternoon (Pic: Getty Images)

Team news, goal and score updates, match analysis and Farke quotes will be dropping in here throughout the afternoon.