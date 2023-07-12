Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United highlights: Whites defeated by second half goals in Oslo friendly Farke bow
The Whites will be roared on by the thousands-strong contingent of Leeds supporters based in the Norwegian capital and those who have travelled from further afield.
Scandinavia has long-since been home to scores of Leeds fans and the country has a proud history of Norwegians representing the club with strong Elland Road links to this day.
New boss Daniel Farke takes charge of the team for the first time but will be without several key players, some of whom are finalising transfers elsewhere such as Rodrigo and Rasmus Kristensen, while others including Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville remain on their summer break after international commitments throughout June.
Team news, goal and score updates, match analysis and Farke quotes will be dropping in here throughout the afternoon.
Kick-off at the Ullevaal Stadion is from 4pm BST (5pm local time). Follow all the updates here.
Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United LIVE
FT: Leeds 0-2 Man United
GOAL! 2-0 Man Utd - Hugill
81’ Hugill converts first time from Emeran’s pass. Drameh playing him onside after Ayling stepped up. Poor defending, out of nothing.
Not troubling the ‘keeper
78’ James curls one over after cutting inside.
What a strike that would’ve been...
74’ CHANCE. Gray thunders one into the sidenetting, left footed. Thought it was in for a second. But it wasn’t. Joseph and James just linked up well prior to that, before the latter’s poor end product.
GOAL! Man Utd 1-0
67’ Struijk heavy touch cut out, Noam Emeran played into the space where the centre-back would have been, inside Drameh and he finishes beyond Van den Heuvel.
Brave save
63’ Van den Heuvel dives bravely at Hugill’s feet to deny the Man United forward a clean strike on goal. Man United recover the ball but can’t find a route to goal as Leeds bodies flock back, allowing VdH to get back to his line.
CHANCE
56’ Struijk with a big leap from Lewis Bate’s corner, jumps high and heads wide of the mark. Nobody with him. Should’ve been the opener.
Foooootwork
56’ Gelhardt turns it on in the centre with some lovely skill, Ayling runs onto it on the right and cross deflects behind for a corner.
Kris n Carry
55’ Kris Moore has stepped out and carried the ball forward twice since the break, done so very well both times. Leeds enjoying much more of the ball vs a team of youngsters.
Looking good
55’ Leeds faring better in the second half than how they began the first. A bit more territory, a bit more bite and co-ordination in their pressing.