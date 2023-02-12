The American was replaced in the dugout by Michael Skubala, Chris Armas and Paco Gallardo on Wednesday night as these two sides could not be separated at Old Trafford. Leeds went two goals up shortly after half-time but were pegged back by Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho goals and left Manchester with just one point instead of three.

Due to a quirk of the Premier League fixture list, the Whites go up against their closest rivals for the second time in four days this afternoon – this time on home turf.

Assuming lead caretaker charge during the week, Michael Skubala remains in the dugout this afternoon and sees this weekend’s game as another opportunity to pick up three points.

Leeds host Man United today (Pic: Getty)

Rodrigo Moreno is still sidelined with an ankle injury, while Stuart Dallas, Archie Gray and Adam Forshaw are among those also absent from today’s matchday squad. Pascal Struijk suffered a concussion on Wednesday night and per the league’s protocols will sit out this afternoon’s contest suggesting a recall at left-back for Junior Firpo.

Meanwhile, Marc Roca, Liam Cooper and Luis Sinisterra all face late fitness tests to be ready for the visit of Erik ten Hag’s side.

