Leeds United 0-1 Arsenal highlights: Press conference updates after late VAR drama
Leeds host Arsenal at Elland Road this afternoon hoping to end the Gunners’ table-topping start to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign
Leeds United face arguably their sternest test of the 2022/23 campaign this afternoon as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit Elland Road in the Premier League.
Currently sitting atop the league table, Arsenal have won eight of their nine league fixtures this season and most recently beat Liverpool at the Emirates’ Stadium.
The Gunners saw off the challenge of Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt in midweek during their Europa League exploits, too.
Striker Gabriel Jesus was missing from the travelling party in Scandinavia but is expected to feature this afternoon.
Leeds boast a clean bill of health, except for long-term absentee Stuart Dallas and sidelined Adam Forshaw.
Build-up, team news, match coverage and full-time reaction here throughout the afternoon.
Marsch on importance of games vs Leicester and Fulham
I would have said Palace and Villa [were opportunities]. We have to score goals.
Marsch on good performances
We should win this game. We’re not capitalising, it puts stress on the environment. I have to stay calm and patient, I detest staying patient but I have to but at some point it’s got to start adding up to results
Marsch on Bamford
The thing with Patrick is, if a striker’s not getting chances you’re more worried than if he’s missing them. I feel like Patrick’s coming into form and he’s looking physically strong. Hopefully we can get a rhythm with him
Marsch on referee
We’re on the wrong end of a lot of these decisions now. But I’m not gonna comment too much.
Marsch on the game
It was a lot for them to travel. We were better on the day but we walk away with nothing.
Marsch on Rodrigo
We knew that the workload in that position was going to be heavy. Rodrigo makes the choice to make this big switch which is not normally what we like to do which costs him and the team. In general, he’s had a good run with the team. Obviously I’m disappointed for Rodri but he’s an important guy
Marsch is here
Disappointed and frustrated a bit. However, also proud of the way we played and listen this business is about collecting points and not just about performances. Clearly that was a showcase of how we can play when we’re at our best. We’ve had a number of games where we’re the better team and don’t find a goal which makes the game and the sport feel very cruel. But in the end it’s what it is, we have to get better in the final third
Arteta on VAR
If we’d have played without VAR [due to the power outage] it would have been a different game
Arteta on Elland Road
It’s always very hectic here. It’s always really tough here. Extremely happy because we keep winning. You have to keep winning in every context.
Arteta on Leeds
Credit to them, I think in the second half they were very, very good. Incredible atmosphere as well.