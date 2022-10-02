Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa highlights: Sinisterra sent off at Elland Road as Whites hold Aston Villa
Leeds United host Aston Villa at Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon
Leeds’ 29-day wait for a return to Premier League action comes to an end this afternoon as the Whites take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.
The Midlands club are winless away from home this season and currently sit below United in the Premier League table.
Leeds’ last outing in this competition was a 5-2 defeat to Brentford in the capital, and the team are keen to get back to winning ways at home.
Kick-off is at 4:30pm today.
Last updated: Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:26
FT: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa
Into stoppage time
90’ Four added.
83’ Koch booked.
Leeds subs
78' Bamford drives into the box and asks the question of Martinez with a firm effort. He parries into danger but Aaronson is crowded out as he closes in. Penalty shout waved away immediately.
Very, very close
72’ Buendia goes close from range. Meslier beaten.