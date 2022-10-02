News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa highlights: Sinisterra sent off at Elland Road as Whites hold Aston Villa

Leeds United host Aston Villa at Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon

By Joe Donnohue
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 7:02 pm

Leeds’ 29-day wait for a return to Premier League action comes to an end this afternoon as the Whites take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

The Midlands club are winless away from home this season and currently sit below United in the Premier League table.

Leeds’ last outing in this competition was a 5-2 defeat to Brentford in the capital, and the team are keen to get back to winning ways at home.

Leeds host Aston Villa at Elland Road today (Pic: Getty)

Kick-off is at 4:30pm today.

Build-up, team news, analysis, minute-by-minute coverage and full-time reaction all in one place.

Last updated: Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:26

Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:26

FT: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa

Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:24

Chance

Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:22

Into stoppage time

90’ Four added.

Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:20

Save

Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:14

Yellow

83’ Koch booked.

Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:10

Leeds subs

Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:09

Shout

78' Bamford drives into the box and asks the question of Martinez with a firm effort. He parries into danger but Aaronson is crowded out as he closes in. Penalty shout waved away immediately.

Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:06

Let-off

Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:02

Very, very close

72’ Buendia goes close from range. Meslier beaten.

Sunday, 02 October, 2022, 18:02

Close

Aston VillaElland RoadPremier LeagueLeeds