Leeds’ 29-day wait for a return to Premier League action comes to an end this afternoon as the Whites take on Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa.

The Midlands club are winless away from home this season and currently sit below United in the Premier League table.

Leeds’ last outing in this competition was a 5-2 defeat to Brentford in the capital, and the team are keen to get back to winning ways at home.

Leeds host Aston Villa at Elland Road today (Pic: Getty)

Kick-off is at 4:30pm today.