Leeds United's Premier League Cup group stage fixture against Luton Town on Friday evening has been called off leaving the Whites' Under-21 players without a game for the second time this week.

Leeds' fixture away to Luton's youngsters at Kenilworth Road has been called off due to a frozen pitch, and will be rescheduled for a later date.

United's U21 side would have most likely secured their place in the next round of this season's PL Cup on Friday night, but the wait to confirm a spot in the knockouts goes on.

Leeds' game at the LNER Stadium in York earlier this week also fell victim to the icy conditions barracking the United Kingdom and was called off at short notice following a pitch inspection on Monday evening.

A club statement read: "A new date and time will be communicated when available to do so, for the rearranged game."

While members of the Whites' first-team squad have been given some mid-season time off following last weekend's victory against Cardiff City, interim boss Scott Gardner and his U21 side have braved the conditions at Thorp Arch undergoing a full week's training in preparation for their encounter with Luton, which will now take place at a later date.

Luton's first-team do not have a Premier League fixture this weekend, while their next home game is on January 30 versus Brighton and Hove Albion, at which time it is hoped conditions will be playable.

Leeds are second in PL Cup Group D this year, with three wins from four matches and on course to progress to the next stage of the competition. Luton have already been knocked out after four defeats in four, while third place Colchester United must win both of their remaining group matches and hope Leeds lose to the Hatters and unbeaten Chelsea in their outstanding fixtures to stand a chance of making it through.

United take on Chelsea in what is currently scheduled to be their final group stage game on February 2, at which point both teams may have already qualified for the knockouts.