It was a busy summer in West Yorkshire after last season’s failed promotion push as Leeds United planned for a second year of Championship football. Recruitment chiefs ensured the squad was kept competitive but the inevitable was never far away once Southampton won at Wembley, with a host of first-team and fringe players moving on.

Leeds haven't looked back much since waving goodbye to the likes of Georginio Rutter, Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, with focus now on the current crop and what they can do. But how have those who moved on fared since finding pastures new?

Below, the YEP has taken a look at the fortunes of Leeds’ 18 summer exits, with plenty of positive starts but some not so much. Scroll down and take a look...

1 . Georginio Rutter Georginio has settled into life at Brighton well, since his £40m move in August. The 22-year-old has two goals in his last two games and caught the attention of supporters with an excellent all-round display in his side's 3-2 comeback win over Tottenham. Recently pulled out of France under-21 duty with an injury, however. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Archie Gray Minutes have been hard to come by for the 18-year-old, who joined Tottenham in a £40m deal during the summer window. Has looked as comfortable as ever when called upon though and earning plenty of praise from Ange Postecoglou, having played in multiple positions including centre-back during pre-season. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Crysencio Summerville Competition for places is much more fierce for the £28m summer exit, who has started just one Premier League game for West Ham. Yet to get the ball rolling for goals or assists but did earn a first call-up to the Dutch provisional squad. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Glen Kamara Went straight into the starting line-up at Rennes but has been in and out in recent weeks, with his side struggling in the bottom-half. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Marc Roca Made his loan to Real Betis permanent in the summer and has slotted straight back into the starting line-u, starting all nine league games and impressing in central midfield. Photo: Fran Santiago Photo Sales