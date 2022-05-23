Here are the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.
Leeds United’s rollercoaster season finally came to an end yesterday as they retained their Premier League status for another year.
The Whites impressed with a narrow victory over Brentford on the final day of the campaign, however it was Burnley’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United that confirmed their escape from the drop.
Jesse Marsch will now lead United into their third successive season in the top flight after claiming four wins, three draws and five defeats since his arrival in February.
Meanwhile, the Clarets return to the Championship for the first time since 2016 - just over a month after they controversially sacked Sean Dyche.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Aston Villa beat Atletico Madrid to midfielder
Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. The likes of Atletico Madrid, Man United and Newcastle had been linked with the 22-year-old. (AVFC)
2. Fulham & Brentford in battle for England youth star
Fulham and Brentford are set to lack horns as they both look to sign AFC Wimbledon youngster Ayoub Assal this summer. The winger was called up to the England U20 squad earlier this year. (Mirror)
3. Magpies beaten in goalkeeper pursuit
Fulham have reportedly beaten Newcastle United to the signing of Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, with the newly promoted side agreeing a four-year deal with the 27-year-old. The Magpies had been heavily linked with the Serie A star in recent weeks. (The 72)
4. Wolves star hints at departure
Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has suggested he could be on his way out this summer, admitting that 'our careers are really short, we need to take the opportunities we have'. The Portugal international has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Barcelona. (90 min)