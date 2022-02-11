Head coach Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged side for Wednesday night's clash at Aston Villa despite having midfielder Adam Forshaw back available following a minor hamstring injury.

Forshaw returned to the bench as Robin Koch and Mateusz Klich formed the centre midfield axis behind a front four of Raphinha, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Dan James who netted a brace in the no 9 role as part of a 3-3 draw.

There were hopes that left back Junior Firpo would be back available this weekend following his recent hamstring injury but Bielsa revealed at his Friday morning pre-match press conference that the left back would instead return next week.

That means Leeds still have four key first team players out, Firpo along with Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford.

Following the latest team news and considering how Everton have lined up under new boss Frank Lampard, this is the Leeds XI we expect to see at Goodison Park.

1. GK - Illan Meslier The undisputed Whites no 1 is the only Leeds man to have played every single minute of every league and cup game this term and made a very important save at 0-0 in the early stages at Villa. Photo Sales

2. RB - Luke Ayling United's captain in the absence of Liam Cooper won't have Philippe Coutinho to deal with this time. Could move over and play at centre-back if Everton go two up tops but if it's one through the middle then another shift at right-back looks likely. Photo Sales

3. CB - Diego Llorente There were a few anxious moments when the Spaniard went to ground against Villa and looked in pain but Llorente was soon back up on his feet and ultimately netted the equalising goal. Leeds, though, will be looking to shore up at the other end. Photo Sales

4. CB - Pascal Struijk It's so easy to forget that he is still only 22 years old and the impressive Struijk looks all set to partner Llorente again at the heart of the defence. Could move into the CDM role if needed. Photo Sales