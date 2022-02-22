Red Devils' player Anthony Elanga was struck by something during the celebrations of one of the visitors' second half goals in the latest of a series of incidents at Elland Road. Brentford's Sergi Canos and Burnley's Matthew Lowton have both previously been hit by missiles thrown from the home sections at the stadium this season, while Everton's Seamus Coleman was targeted with a plastic bottle as he took a throw-in in front of Leeds fans at Goodison Park.

In a statement the Whites say their CCTV footage from Sunday's game has been given to the police, who will seek to make arrests, and lifetime bans will result for anyone found guilty.

A spokesperson said: "Following CCTV checks conducted yesterday, we can confirm that a small number of supporters who threw objects onto the pitch at Sunday's match have already been identified.

"As this is a criminal offence, the images and footage have now been handed over to West Yorkshire Police who will seek to arrest the individuals, using the information provided by the club.

"Not only do these people face criminal prosecution, but they will also be banned from attending Leeds United games pending the outcome of the police investigation, they will then be subjected to lifetime bans if found guilty.

"These people do not represent our loyal fanbase, but there is no hiding from the fact that this is not the first incident of this kind experienced at Elland Road this year. We want to be clear that this is not acceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated."