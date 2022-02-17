Even the most die-hard of Marcelo Bielsa’s disciples would agree that there has been a slight shift in the mood around the Argentine and Leeds United this season, most notably in the past few weeks.

As Bielsa knows better than anyone, a loss of form will always threaten the patience of a club and its fanbase, no matter how much credit a manager has in the bank, and inconsistency had already chipped away ever so subtly at his footing at Elland Road before those defeats to Newcastle and Everton saw cracks emerge.

What underpins the frustration that is rumbling beneath Bielsa’s previously indestructible perch, is a feeling that things ought not to be as difficult as they are.

The methods that built that perch always carried certain risk, something he admitted in October 2020, and beyond the midway point of an injury-blitzed season in which Leeds have missed key men so badly, what was once risky is much closer to reality.

Leeds were prepared to do transfer business in January yet, once again, Bielsa was not making demands and when the deadline passed the squad was no stronger.

Added to that, the football, which elevated him to legendary status and can still be breathtaking when it works, hasn’t been as consistently good, so the joy he feels so responsible for delivering has been in shorter supply.

Bielsa hit the ground running in his first season and flew to the top end of the Championship, where he remained for two full seasons. When Leeds ascended to the Premier League they tore headlong through the top flight at such a dizzying pace that even the elite looked shellshocked.

This season by comparison feels like a slog and so, for the first time, hearts that were won so convincingly appear to be wavering. Not all, not even a majority perhaps, but enough that the mood is uncomfortably unfamiliar. It’s not so much on matchdays that it’s felt, because the game-going crowd are a belligerent lot, hell-bent on singing their lungs out whatever the score, but certainly in the discussion that takes place between the fixtures there are questions popping up with greater frequency and the odd expression of doubt.

And yet, there can be and there will be no sign of that from just before 1pm until around 3pm on Sunday.

Manchester United will be in town for what is their first real Elland Road top flight experience in over 18 years. Whites fans have not waited this long for this fixture to spend the afternoon grumbling or fretting about not quite seeing eye to eye with their head coach. He’ll receive as fulsome a backing as ever when he takes his place in the technical area. After all it is largely down to him that this fixture is even taking place, whether he’ll ever admit that or not. It’s down to him that most of his players can perform the way they have and if it had not been for Bielsa some of them would likely never have graced the top flight.

If, as they have said so often, they owe so much to their boss then Sunday would be a fine time to show it. The team selection was plainly at fault at Everton last week but few of Bielsa’s players could look themselves in the mirror and say they’d performed to the level they’re capable of. Failing to match the hosts’ intensity, making poor decisions and committing errors contributed to the loss and there can be no hiding behind Bielsa’s post-game mea culpa.

At a time when there is obviously some kind of problem in the Manchester United camp, even if the press coverage has exaggerated it, Leeds must show they’re completely sold out for the cause and in one accord.

Even if the tactics aren’t spot on or the formation throws up issues - the midfield has been a problem against this opposition in previous encounters - the performance has to carry all the energy and intensity that characterised Leeds and made them such a force of nature in the previous three seasons. Big players, like Raphinha, have to produce big moments. Leaders, like Luke Ayling, have to take the bit between their teeth. Stuart Dallas might have limped off against Everton but don't bet on the Ulsterman sitting this one out. All hands will be needed at the pumps.

It’s down to Bielsa to pick a team that can get a result against Ralf Rangnick’s expensive outfit but it’s down to his players to ensure the only thing their manager receives at full-time is praise.

The circumstances Leeds find themselves in are far from ideal. You would want Kalvin Phillips in the midfield and Patrick Bamford up front. But Manchester United are not in a great moment right now either and Leeds have an opportunity to simultaneously make their own lives so much better and considerably worsen those of their fiercest rivals.

The atmosphere is likely to be as close to the edge of madness as many in the Leeds squad have experienced and if they can’t feed off it then maybe this isn’t the club for them. If they can and if they produce their best, the mood will be something to treasure.